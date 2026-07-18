British Open Round 3 updates: Low scores abound as stars tee off
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Highlights | Round 2 | The Open Championship
SOUTHPORT, England -- What a Moving Day we have in store at Royal Birkdale. The first 36 holes of this Open Championship delivered drama, high stakes and plenty of excitement.
\Most of the tournament favorites are in the mix. Cameron Young (6-under), Sam Burns (5-under), Bryson DeChambeau (5-under), Scottie Scheffler (4-under), Collin Morikawa (2-under) and Rory McIlroy (1-under) began the day with one target: track down overnight leader Lucas Herbert, who tied the major championship scoring record with a 62 on Friday to rocket into the solo lead at 8-under.
Who will go low and put themselves in position to lift the claret jug Sunday night?
We will be tracking all the action from on-site Saturday. Follow along for updates!
12:29 p.m.: Ryan Fox showing what's possible for the chasers today. He made the cut at even par and just fired a 5-under 29 on the front nine and added another birdie at the 10th to jump into a tie for second at 6-under. Xander Schauffele also shot 3-under on the front, playing alongside Fox.
It will be interesting to see if the wind stays down as the leading groups begin. If so, these early scores will be forgotten quickly. But if conditions become more difficult, we could see one of these early
12:20 p.m.: Rory McIlroy is off. He will garner plenty of attention in this early window for a few reasons. 1) He's Rory McIlroy, and he always draws eyeballs, and 2) he seems primed to post a low score.
Why? Statistically, he was one of the best ball-strikers through 36 holes, only undone by some poor chipping and putting. Those are the aspects of the game you'd expect to regress (positively) back to the mean, and he becomes increasingly comfortable playing on and around Royal Birkdale's putting surfaces. He ranks outside the top-100 in putting through two rounds.
11:00 a.m.: Here are the notable groups to follow today.
- 10:30 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Ryan Fox
- 11:45 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12:20 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Jacob Bridgeman
- 1:20 p.m.: Chris Gotterup, Adam Scott
- 2:15 p.m.: Ludvig Åberg, Shane Lowry
- 2:35 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm
- 2:45 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Francesco Molinari
- 3:00 p.m.: Alex Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre
- 3:30 p.m.: Sam Burns, Bryson DeChambeau
- 3:40 p.m.: Ryan Gerard, Cameron Young
- 3:50 p.m.: Lucas Herbert, Jackson Suber