‘Fastest player in the world’: Ryan Fox’s superpower is his speed. It won him British Open

When Fox made his second bogey in three holes on Sunday to fall two strokes behind Cameron Young with six holes to play, he didn’t wait long enough to doubt himself. When Fox’s ball came to rest against the front edge of a bunker at the 15th, there was no time to wallow in it. He jumped in, hit it backward, then got up-and-down for a bogey that carried more momentum than a run-of-the-mill par ever could. And when he arrived at the 18th tee, needing a birdie to win outright and a par to tie, the decision was already clear in his head. To hell with a playoff, Fox wanted to win it right there.