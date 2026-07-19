Fortuitous drop aids Scottie Scheffler’s close call at British Open

“I said, 'If I find it, does that help me; can I drop it – since that would be about 50 yards closer to the hole?' (The referee) said, 'Yes, you can then use that spot, but you might have to go to the other side of the TIO,' which I didn't know exactly where that would be, and that's not a great angle coming across there,” Scheffler added. “So decided to stop the search and go back and drop it doing point-of-entry TIO relief. Actually, I did that once this year during the Byron (THE CJ CUP BYron Nelson) as well. Not something I'm proud of, but I was familiar with.”