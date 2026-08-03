Power Rankings: Wyndham Championship
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Tom Kim hits tee shot to 15 feet, sets up birdie on No. 8 at 3M Open
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Every week is about the numbers. Most weeks it’s about scores, but this week it’s entirely about points. Well, almost entirely.
As a field of 147 assembles in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Wyndham Championship, the majority of the entrants are focused on finishing inside the top 70 (or 71; more on this below) of the FedExCup standings. However, they also are taking part in the 100th anniversary of the host course, Sedgefield Country Club, and it’s the 20th consecutive year with the same title sponsor. The latter milestone dates back to Brandt Snedeker's breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR in 2007 when the FedExCup Playoffs launched.
So, history is front and center in all kinds of ways in the finale of the PGA TOUR’s regular season. How Sedgefield promises to test, other objectives in play and more details can be found beneath the projected contenders.
Motivations and goals forever are golfer-specific, so it’s never fair to compare any of them due to what they mean to each and every competitor, but it’s reasonable to arrive at the conclusion that most of the guys at Sedgefield have only one target in mind – to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs.
As of midday Monday, every golfer from Nick Taylor at 61st in points through Rico Hoey at 112th is committed. That includes Snedeker at 83rd. As the sixth winner of the FedExCup in 2012, he knows what it takes to survive and advance.
Of course, things have changed since Snedeker hoisted the FedExCup trophy. The Playoffs field has whittled to 70. That would expand to 71 this year if Brooks Koepka (86th) rises into the bubble. It’s a provision of the Returning Member Program that protects all PGA TOUR members.
Every committed golfer at Sedgefield through Webb Simpson at No. 181 in the FedExCup mathematically is still alive to qualify. Interestingly, not only is Simpson a former winner at Sedgefield (2011), he’s also the tournament’s all-time earnings leader. For all scenarios, click or tap here.
For everyone else, another goal will have to suffice.
For the three dozen or so comfortably inside the top 70, it’s just another week, albeit with the added layer to climb even higher and stay sharp for the Playoffs. For those who will not advance, it’s just another opportunity to build for the future.
Members’ next checkpoint is to finish inside the top 100 in points at the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall. That locks up fully-exempt status in 2027. Also in play for those guys and all non-members is a chance to qualify for the Biltmore Championship Asheville that opens the FedExCup Fall on Sept. 17-20. That is the next stop for which top 10s at the Wyndham Championship will gain entry.
For all in play at Sedgefield, they are treated to a mostly unchanged par 70 that tips at just 7,131 yards. The lushest rough is up a quarter of an inch to 2-3/4 inches, while the greens are groomed to touch 12½ feet as measured by the Stimpmeter. Putting surfaces are average in area at 6,000 square feet. The entire property is blanked in Bermudagrass.
Finding fairways and greens is easy relative to most tracks and scoring always lands under par for the tournament – last year’s average was 69.167 – so the plan should be to keep pace in the sprint. Statistically, putting presents as the most challenging aspect, both in the aggregate and by rate, but that’s due primarily to the sheer volume of attempts.
Sedgefield rewards scorers. And while experience has contributed to most of the winners, Tom Kim proved with his victory in 2022 that debutants should not lower expectations.
Indeed, the Wyndham has something for all. That also includes weather geeks.
Classical summertime conditions will help generate storms at times throughout the tournament, so Sedgefield likely will be soft. Daytime temperatures will rise into the upper 80s daily, while wind won’t be a factor, neither as it concerns club selection nor providing relief from the heat and humidity. It’s just another component with which touring professionals are accustomed as they chase their objectives.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATOUR.com’s Rob Bolton previews and recaps every tournament. Refer to the timing of his contributions below. He’s also active as @RobBoltonGolf on X, where you can connect with him.
MONDAY: Power Rankings
TUESDAY: Fantasy Insider; Expert Picks; Sleepers*
SUNDAY: Points and Payouts; Qualifiers
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