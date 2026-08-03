Power Rankings: Wyndham Championship

As a field of 147 assembles in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the Wyndham Championship, the majority of the entrants are focused on finishing inside the top 70 (or 71; more on this below) of the FedExCup standings. However, they also are taking part in the 100th anniversary of the host course, Sedgefield Country Club, and it’s the 20th consecutive year with the same title sponsor. The latter milestone dates back to Brandt Snedeker's breakthrough victory on the PGA TOUR in 2007 when the FedExCup Playoffs launched.