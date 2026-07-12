Has Tom Kim found his solution after Genesis Scottish Open victory?

It’s fitting, then, that his breakthrough came while playing links golf. This style of golf is nothing if not patience-inducing. Pot bunkers deliver brutal results. The little humps and bumps that line fairways and greens can quickly turn away a well-struck shot and impose an unfair penalty given the execution. Putts bounce on the rugged surfaces. Wind pops up and affects the waves in drastically different ways. Golf is always a game of luck and never more so in links golf.