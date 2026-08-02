Points and payouts: See what players took home from Rocket Classic

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Michael Thorbjornsen earns 500 FedExCup points, $1.8 million with his win at Detroit Golf Club

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Written by Rob Bolton

Michael Thorbjornsen earns 500 FedExCup points, $1.8 million with his win at Detroit Golf Club

Michael Thorbjornsen arrived at the Rocket Classic slotted 69th in the FedExCup. With only the top 70 in points eligible for the FedExCup Playoffs at the conclusion of the regular season, and with only two tournaments remaining until that field is determined, he knew that he’d have to put in some work to qualify. Well, he’s a lock now!

With a bogey-free, 7-under 63 in his final round at Detroit Golf Club, Thorbjornsen posted 18-under 262 and prevailed by two strokes over Xander Schauffele. And Thorbjornsen even walked it off it in style with a birdie conversion from 25 feet, 8 inches on the par-4 18th hole, which was the hardest on the course in the finale.

The 500 FedExCup points that Thorbjornsen banks lifts him to 38th in the ranks. He also pockets $1.8 million of the record purse of $10 million.

More details on the third coronation in as many weeks and eighth of the season on the PGA TOUR, Thorbjornsen’s additional perks and other nuggets are laid out below the full breakdown of all 73 who cashed in Motown.

POSITIONGOLFERSCOREFEDEXCUP POINTSEARNINGS
1Michael Thorbjornsen262 / -18500.000$1,800,000.00
2Xander Schauffele264 / -16300.000$1,090,000.00
3Davis Riley265 / -15190.000$690,000.00
4Rasmus Højgaard266 / -14135.000$490,000.00
T5Hideki Matsuyama267 / -13100.000$370,000.00
T5Matt Wallace267 / -13100.000$370,000.00
T5Kristoffer Ventura267 / -13100.000$370,000.00
T8Davis Thompson268 / -1270.286$252,500.00
T8Ryan Gerard268 / -1270.286$252,500.00
T8Patrick Cantlay268 / -1270.286$252,500.00
T8Michael Kim268 / -1270.286$252,500.00
T8Chris Kirk268 / -1270.286$252,500.00
T8Rickie Fowler268 / -1270.286$252,500.00
T8Cameron Young268 / -1270.286$252,500.00
T15Doug Ghim269 / -1151.000$162,500.00
T15Keegan Bradley269 / -1151.000$162,500.00
T15Sungjae Im269 / -1151.000$162,500.00
T15Rico Hoey269 / -1151.000$162,500.00
T15Michael Brennan269 / -1151.000$162,500.00
T20Chandler Blanchet270 / -1040.083$109,500.00
T20Ricky Castillo270 / -1040.083$109,500.00
T20Corey Conners270 / -1040.083$109,500.00
T20Keita Nakajima270 / -1040.083$109,500.00
T20Russell Henley270 / -1040.083$109,500.00
T20Luke Clanton270 / -1040.083$109,500.00
T26Stephan Jaeger271 / -931.000$74,500.00
T26Ben Kohles271 / -931.000$74,500.00
T26Kevin Roy271 / -931.000$74,500.00
T26Jacob Bridgeman271 / -931.000$74,500.00
T26Mac Meissner271 / -931.000$74,500.00
T31Emiliano Grillo272 / -822.429$57,214.29
T31Jackson Koivun272 / -822.429$57,214.29
T31Brandt Snedeker272 / -822.429$57,214.29
T31Jordan Spieth272 / -822.429$57,214.29
T31Jordan Smith272 / -822.429$57,214.29
T31David Lipsky272 / -822.429$57,214.29
T31Kevin Yu272 / -822.429$57,214.29
T38Thorbjørn Olesen273 / -716.500$44,500.00
T38Austin Eckroat273 / -716.500$44,500.00
T38Justin Lower273 / -716.500$44,500.00
T38Ben James273 / -716.500$44,500.00
T42Joe Highsmith274 / -613.000$37,500.00
T42Hank Lebioda274 / -613.000$37,500.00
T42Si Woo Kim274 / -613.000$37,500.00
T45Gordon Sargent275 / -510.000$29,780.00
T45Marco Penge275 / -510.000$29,780.00
T45Christiaan Bezuidenhout275 / -510.000$29,780.00
T45Adrien Saddier275 / -510.000$29,780.00
T45Beau Hossler275 / -510.000$29,780.00
T50Neal Shipley276 / -46.550$23,860.00
T50Max Greyserman276 / -46.550$23,860.00
T50Adam Schenk276 / -46.550$23,860.00
T50J.J. Spaun276 / -46.550$23,860.00
T50Patrick Fishburn276 / -46.550$23,860.00
T50Zac Blair276 / -46.550$23,860.00
T50Jackson Suber276 / -46.550$23,860.00
T50Matt Kuchar276 / -46.550$23,860.00
T50Ryo Hisatsune276 / -46.550$23,860.00
T50Matt McCarty276 / -46.550$23,860.00
60Johnny Keefer277 / -35.000$22,500.00
T61Nicolai Højgaard278 / -24.500$22,000.00
T61Brian Campbell278 / -24.500$22,000.00
T61Nick Taylor278 / -24.500$22,000.00
T61Mark Hubbard278 / -24.500$22,000.00
T65Karl Vilips279 / -13.800$21,300.00
T65Zecheng Dou279 / -13.800$21,300.00
T65Dylan Wu279 / -13.800$21,300.00
T68Peter Malnati280 / E3.300$20,800.00
T68William Mouw280 / E3.300$20,800.00
70Adam Svensson281 / 13.000$20,500.00
T71Tony Finau282 / 22.850$20,200.00
T71Harris English282 / 22.850$20,200.00
73Marcelo Rozo286 / 62.700$19,900.00

It’s one thing to close out any win with the lowest score in the field – as Thorbjornsen did on Sunday – and it’s entirely another to deliver a performance that yields a breakthrough victory, but it wasn’t like Thorbjornsen came out of nowhere en route to the winner’s circle. The 24-year-old was the valedictorian of PGA TOUR University in 2024 and had 56 PGA TOUR starts as a professional on the books. In other words, there have been loftier expectations attached to him than other relative newcomers who have scaled via traditional pathways, so this outcome has been planted on his trajectory since he splashed. Still, no matter the talent and in addition to the learning curve, adapting to competition at the sport’s highest level requires patience for it to pay off.


Highlights | Final Round | Rocket Classic | 2026

Highlights | Final Round | Rocket Classic | 2026


It was surprising that Thorbjornsen had connected for only two top 10s in his first 19 starts of 2026, but the elite ball-striker can’t rule out the benefit of a full-scale restoration of Detroit Golf Club on which no one in the field of 147 had experience putting on the greens in tournament conditions. Thorbjornsen leaned into his strengths by finishing fourth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and first in greens in regulation. His long-range birdie at the last was his seventh birdie of the day as well as a bonus, but it was mostly the final piece of the puzzle of what his full package looks like at the timeliest of opportunities.

In addition to the FedExCup points and earnings, Thorbjornsen has secured exemptions into the 2027 editions of THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. His PGA TOUR membership exemption as a winner will extend through 2028.

After Stefano Mazzoli broke through at the Corales Puntacana Championship and Jackson Koivun followed with his own maiden title at the 3M Open, this is the first time since early 2025 that there have been first-time winners in three consecutive weeks. To find that last time the streak reached four weeks in a row, you have to go back to the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall in 2017. If you’re thinking of the odds for the active streak to match that at this week’s Wyndham Championship, each of the last two champions and three of the last four at Sedgefield Country Club were first-timers.

Koivun answered his win in Minnesota with a T31 in Michigan. Both Mazzoli and Rocket Classic defending champion Aldrich Potgieter missed the cut by six strokes.

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Rocket Classic

1

Michael Thorbjornsen
USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

-18

1

USA
M. Thorbjornsen
Tot
-18
R4
-7

2

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

-16

2

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-16
R4
-5

3

Davis Riley
USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

-15

3

USA
D. Riley
Tot
-15
R4
E

4

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

-14

4

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-14
R4
-2

T5

Hideki Matsuyama
JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6

-13

T5

JPN
H. Matsuyama
Tot
-13
R4
-6
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