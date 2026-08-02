Points and payouts: See what players took home from Rocket Classic

It’s one thing to close out any win with the lowest score in the field – as Thorbjornsen did on Sunday – and it’s entirely another to deliver a performance that yields a breakthrough victory, but it wasn’t like Thorbjornsen came out of nowhere en route to the winner’s circle. The 24-year-old was the valedictorian of PGA TOUR University in 2024 and had 56 PGA TOUR starts as a professional on the books. In other words, there have been loftier expectations attached to him than other relative newcomers who have scaled via traditional pathways, so this outcome has been planted on his trajectory since he splashed. Still, no matter the talent and in addition to the learning curve, adapting to competition at the sport’s highest level requires patience for it to pay off.