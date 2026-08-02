Points and payouts: See what players took home from Rocket Classic
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Winning Wagers: Top five bets that cashed at Rocket Classic
Michael Thorbjornsen earns 500 FedExCup points, $1.8 million with his win at Detroit Golf Club
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Players in This Article
Michael Thorbjornsen earns 500 FedExCup points, $1.8 million with his win at Detroit Golf Club
Michael Thorbjornsen arrived at the Rocket Classic slotted 69th in the FedExCup. With only the top 70 in points eligible for the FedExCup Playoffs at the conclusion of the regular season, and with only two tournaments remaining until that field is determined, he knew that he’d have to put in some work to qualify. Well, he’s a lock now!
With a bogey-free, 7-under 63 in his final round at Detroit Golf Club, Thorbjornsen posted 18-under 262 and prevailed by two strokes over Xander Schauffele. And Thorbjornsen even walked it off it in style with a birdie conversion from 25 feet, 8 inches on the par-4 18th hole, which was the hardest on the course in the finale.
The 500 FedExCup points that Thorbjornsen banks lifts him to 38th in the ranks. He also pockets $1.8 million of the record purse of $10 million.
More details on the third coronation in as many weeks and eighth of the season on the PGA TOUR, Thorbjornsen’s additional perks and other nuggets are laid out below the full breakdown of all 73 who cashed in Motown.
|POSITION
|GOLFER
|SCORE
|FEDEXCUP POINTS
|EARNINGS
|1
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|262 / -18
|500.000
|$1,800,000.00
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|264 / -16
|300.000
|$1,090,000.00
|3
|Davis Riley
|265 / -15
|190.000
|$690,000.00
|4
|Rasmus Højgaard
|266 / -14
|135.000
|$490,000.00
|T5
|Hideki Matsuyama
|267 / -13
|100.000
|$370,000.00
|T5
|Matt Wallace
|267 / -13
|100.000
|$370,000.00
|T5
|Kristoffer Ventura
|267 / -13
|100.000
|$370,000.00
|T8
|Davis Thompson
|268 / -12
|70.286
|$252,500.00
|T8
|Ryan Gerard
|268 / -12
|70.286
|$252,500.00
|T8
|Patrick Cantlay
|268 / -12
|70.286
|$252,500.00
|T8
|Michael Kim
|268 / -12
|70.286
|$252,500.00
|T8
|Chris Kirk
|268 / -12
|70.286
|$252,500.00
|T8
|Rickie Fowler
|268 / -12
|70.286
|$252,500.00
|T8
|Cameron Young
|268 / -12
|70.286
|$252,500.00
|T15
|Doug Ghim
|269 / -11
|51.000
|$162,500.00
|T15
|Keegan Bradley
|269 / -11
|51.000
|$162,500.00
|T15
|Sungjae Im
|269 / -11
|51.000
|$162,500.00
|T15
|Rico Hoey
|269 / -11
|51.000
|$162,500.00
|T15
|Michael Brennan
|269 / -11
|51.000
|$162,500.00
|T20
|Chandler Blanchet
|270 / -10
|40.083
|$109,500.00
|T20
|Ricky Castillo
|270 / -10
|40.083
|$109,500.00
|T20
|Corey Conners
|270 / -10
|40.083
|$109,500.00
|T20
|Keita Nakajima
|270 / -10
|40.083
|$109,500.00
|T20
|Russell Henley
|270 / -10
|40.083
|$109,500.00
|T20
|Luke Clanton
|270 / -10
|40.083
|$109,500.00
|T26
|Stephan Jaeger
|271 / -9
|31.000
|$74,500.00
|T26
|Ben Kohles
|271 / -9
|31.000
|$74,500.00
|T26
|Kevin Roy
|271 / -9
|31.000
|$74,500.00
|T26
|Jacob Bridgeman
|271 / -9
|31.000
|$74,500.00
|T26
|Mac Meissner
|271 / -9
|31.000
|$74,500.00
|T31
|Emiliano Grillo
|272 / -8
|22.429
|$57,214.29
|T31
|Jackson Koivun
|272 / -8
|22.429
|$57,214.29
|T31
|Brandt Snedeker
|272 / -8
|22.429
|$57,214.29
|T31
|Jordan Spieth
|272 / -8
|22.429
|$57,214.29
|T31
|Jordan Smith
|272 / -8
|22.429
|$57,214.29
|T31
|David Lipsky
|272 / -8
|22.429
|$57,214.29
|T31
|Kevin Yu
|272 / -8
|22.429
|$57,214.29
|T38
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|273 / -7
|16.500
|$44,500.00
|T38
|Austin Eckroat
|273 / -7
|16.500
|$44,500.00
|T38
|Justin Lower
|273 / -7
|16.500
|$44,500.00
|T38
|Ben James
|273 / -7
|16.500
|$44,500.00
|T42
|Joe Highsmith
|274 / -6
|13.000
|$37,500.00
|T42
|Hank Lebioda
|274 / -6
|13.000
|$37,500.00
|T42
|Si Woo Kim
|274 / -6
|13.000
|$37,500.00
|T45
|Gordon Sargent
|275 / -5
|10.000
|$29,780.00
|T45
|Marco Penge
|275 / -5
|10.000
|$29,780.00
|T45
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|275 / -5
|10.000
|$29,780.00
|T45
|Adrien Saddier
|275 / -5
|10.000
|$29,780.00
|T45
|Beau Hossler
|275 / -5
|10.000
|$29,780.00
|T50
|Neal Shipley
|276 / -4
|6.550
|$23,860.00
|T50
|Max Greyserman
|276 / -4
|6.550
|$23,860.00
|T50
|Adam Schenk
|276 / -4
|6.550
|$23,860.00
|T50
|J.J. Spaun
|276 / -4
|6.550
|$23,860.00
|T50
|Patrick Fishburn
|276 / -4
|6.550
|$23,860.00
|T50
|Zac Blair
|276 / -4
|6.550
|$23,860.00
|T50
|Jackson Suber
|276 / -4
|6.550
|$23,860.00
|T50
|Matt Kuchar
|276 / -4
|6.550
|$23,860.00
|T50
|Ryo Hisatsune
|276 / -4
|6.550
|$23,860.00
|T50
|Matt McCarty
|276 / -4
|6.550
|$23,860.00
|60
|Johnny Keefer
|277 / -3
|5.000
|$22,500.00
|T61
|Nicolai Højgaard
|278 / -2
|4.500
|$22,000.00
|T61
|Brian Campbell
|278 / -2
|4.500
|$22,000.00
|T61
|Nick Taylor
|278 / -2
|4.500
|$22,000.00
|T61
|Mark Hubbard
|278 / -2
|4.500
|$22,000.00
|T65
|Karl Vilips
|279 / -1
|3.800
|$21,300.00
|T65
|Zecheng Dou
|279 / -1
|3.800
|$21,300.00
|T65
|Dylan Wu
|279 / -1
|3.800
|$21,300.00
|T68
|Peter Malnati
|280 / E
|3.300
|$20,800.00
|T68
|William Mouw
|280 / E
|3.300
|$20,800.00
|70
|Adam Svensson
|281 / 1
|3.000
|$20,500.00
|T71
|Tony Finau
|282 / 2
|2.850
|$20,200.00
|T71
|Harris English
|282 / 2
|2.850
|$20,200.00
|73
|Marcelo Rozo
|286 / 6
|2.700
|$19,900.00
It’s one thing to close out any win with the lowest score in the field – as Thorbjornsen did on Sunday – and it’s entirely another to deliver a performance that yields a breakthrough victory, but it wasn’t like Thorbjornsen came out of nowhere en route to the winner’s circle. The 24-year-old was the valedictorian of PGA TOUR University in 2024 and had 56 PGA TOUR starts as a professional on the books. In other words, there have been loftier expectations attached to him than other relative newcomers who have scaled via traditional pathways, so this outcome has been planted on his trajectory since he splashed. Still, no matter the talent and in addition to the learning curve, adapting to competition at the sport’s highest level requires patience for it to pay off.
Highlights | Final Round | Rocket Classic | 2026
It was surprising that Thorbjornsen had connected for only two top 10s in his first 19 starts of 2026, but the elite ball-striker can’t rule out the benefit of a full-scale restoration of Detroit Golf Club on which no one in the field of 147 had experience putting on the greens in tournament conditions. Thorbjornsen leaned into his strengths by finishing fourth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee and first in greens in regulation. His long-range birdie at the last was his seventh birdie of the day as well as a bonus, but it was mostly the final piece of the puzzle of what his full package looks like at the timeliest of opportunities.
In addition to the FedExCup points and earnings, Thorbjornsen has secured exemptions into the 2027 editions of THE PLAYERS Championship, the Masters and the PGA Championship. His PGA TOUR membership exemption as a winner will extend through 2028.
After Stefano Mazzoli broke through at the Corales Puntacana Championship and Jackson Koivun followed with his own maiden title at the 3M Open, this is the first time since early 2025 that there have been first-time winners in three consecutive weeks. To find that last time the streak reached four weeks in a row, you have to go back to the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall in 2017. If you’re thinking of the odds for the active streak to match that at this week’s Wyndham Championship, each of the last two champions and three of the last four at Sedgefield Country Club were first-timers.
Koivun answered his win in Minnesota with a T31 in Michigan. Both Mazzoli and Rocket Classic defending champion Aldrich Potgieter missed the cut by six strokes.