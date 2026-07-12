Rory McIlroy has one thing to fix before British Open Championship



That happened again this week and caused his swing to fall out of sorts for long enough to keep him from the winner’s circle. He co-led after 36 holes and felt great about his game. But the miss started showing on Saturday and was exaggerated by the weather delay that kept him out of rhythm. The result: He ranked well below average with his approach play because of misses just like the 16th. He lost more than two strokes to the field in his third round.