The First Look: Last chance for FedExCup Playoffs positioning at Wyndham Championship
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Highlights | Final Round | Wyndham
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The Wyndham Championship marks the 34th and final event of the PGA TOUR Regular Season, and per usual, it is not devoid of drama.
It’s set to be another serious week for plenty as the race to get into the top 70 of the FedExCup standings and earn a spot at the FedEx St. Jude Championship – the first leg of the Playoffs – is on the line.
Cameron Young is set to defend what was his first TOUR title this week in North Carolina and is the top-ranked player in the field as he hunts for win No. 3 of the season.
Here’s everything else you need to know as the PGA TOUR wraps up its 2026 Regular Season at the Wyndham Championship.
FIELD NOTES: This is the most important week of the year for plenty on the PGA TOUR as it’s the final opportunity to jockey for position in the FedExCup standings. All of the golfers from No. 61 to No. 125 in the current standings are in the field this week in North Carolina. The top 70 after this week make the FedExCup Playoffs. … Jackson Koivun, who won the 3M Open, sits at No. 70 heading into the season finale. Koivun backed up his maiden TOUR title with a T31 at the Rocket Classic. … No golfer moved inside the top 70 last week in Detroit although Mac Meissner went from No. 72 to 71 and Keegan Bradley, after a T15, went from No. 76 to 72. … There have been plenty of multi-time winners of the Wyndham Championship, but Sam Snead is the only golfer to successfully defend his title – pulling the double all the way back in 1954-55. Cameron Young will look to join Snead as back-to-back champs in Greensboro after his dominating victory in 2025. Young was in a solid spot at the Rocket Classic after tying the course record Friday before stalling on the weekend en route to a tie for eighth. … Other notables teeing it up include PGA Championship winner – and past champ in Greensboro – Aaron Rai, North Carolina grad Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Ryan Gerard, Alex Fitzpatrick and Tony Finau, who has never missed the FedExCup Playoffs since earning his PGA TOUR card in2014. … Brooks Koepka is back in action on the PGA TOUR and needs a good week in order to find himself in the FedExCup Playoffs. He sits No. 86 in the standings. Koepka has one top 10 this season (15 starts), but he hasn’t had the kind of summertime stretch he would have hoped for. He finished T14 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson but then went W/D-Cut-Cut before finishing T28 at The Open Championship.
|HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|3. Cameron Young
|3. Cameron Young
|19. Aaron Rai
|16. Ryan Gerard
|20. Ben Griffin
|19. Alex Fitzpatrick
|22. Justin Thomas
|24. Hideki Matsuyama
|24. Hideki Matsuyama
|25. Alex Smalley
|25. Ryan Gerard
|29. J.T. Poston
|26. Sepp Straka
|33. Bud Cauley
|27. Alex Noren
|34. Tom Kim
|33. Tom Kim
|35. Aaron Rai
|35. J.T. Poston
|36. Ben Griffin
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Kihei Akina, the No. 11-ranked amateur in the world, is back in action on the TOUR. Akina, who goes to BYU, finished T16 at the Puerto Rico Open earlier this year. He won twice as a freshman at BYU including the 2026 Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship. … Nineteen-year-old Blades Brown has been playing impressive golf across both the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR in 2026, and he’s looking for one more good result on TOUR. Brown, who has gone T5-T6 in his last two Korn Ferry Tour starts and sits No. 9 in the Korn Ferry Tour Points List (he finished just one shot out of a playoff Sunday at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health) has also made eight of nine cuts on the PGA TOUR and comes into this week after four straight top-15 results on TOUR. … Ben Kohles is looking to continue his summer momentum with another TOUR start. Kohles hasn’t missed a cut on TOUR since May and has two top-10 finishes in his last four starts. … Zac Blair, who’s recorded three top-10 results so far in 2026 (two of which have come in his last four starts) rounds out the sponsor invites.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points. This is the final event before the FedExCup Playoffs.
The top 70 in the FedExCup standings at the conclusion of the Wyndham Championship will earn their way into the first event of the Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship. From there, the top 50 in the standings will compete at the BMW Championship, and then just the top 30 will tee it up at the TOUR Championship in Atlanta.
Those who finish Nos. 71-100 in the standings will have full PGA TOUR status for 2026, while players Nos. 101-125 will retain conditional status, although the top 100 and top 125 will not be finalized until after the FedExCup Fall concludes with The RSM Classic in November.
COURSE: Sedgefield Country Club (a Donald Ross design), par 70, 7,131 yards. Sedgefield was restored to the original Ross design in 2007 but lengthened to accommodate the PGA TOUR. It has hosted each Wyndham Championship since 2008. Opened in the 1920s, Sedgefield has Ross’ typical small and undulating greens and puts an emphasis on finding fairways. The winning score has been 20-under or lower for eight of the last 10 seasons.
72-HOLE RECORD: 258, Henrik Stenson (2017), J.T. Poston (2019), Cameron Young (2025)
18-HOLE RECORD: 59, Brandt Snedeker (first round, 2018).
LAST TIME: Cameron Young finally broke through for his first PGA TOUR title and he did so in dominating fashion, capturing the 2025 Wyndham Championship by six shots. Young got off to a blistering start, shooting rounds of 63-62 in the first two rounds and never looked back. It was Young’s first TOUR title after seven runner-up results. He had a nine-shot lead at one point in the final round and cruised home for a stress-free victory.
With the Wyndham Championship as the final event of the FedExCup Regular Season, there was drama away from the top of the leaderboard. Chris Kirk moved inside the top 70 after a tie for fifth and Byeong Hun An was the lone golfer to drop out of the top 70 and miss out on an opportunity to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.