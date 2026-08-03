The First Look: Last chance for FedExCup Playoffs positioning at Wyndham Championship

FIELD NOTES: This is the most important week of the year for plenty on the PGA TOUR as it’s the final opportunity to jockey for position in the FedExCup standings. All of the golfers from No. 61 to No. 125 in the current standings are in the field this week in North Carolina. The top 70 after this week make the FedExCup Playoffs. … Jackson Koivun, who won the 3M Open, sits at No. 70 heading into the season finale. Koivun backed up his maiden TOUR title with a T31 at the Rocket Classic. … No golfer moved inside the top 70 last week in Detroit although Mac Meissner went from No. 72 to 71 and Keegan Bradley, after a T15, went from No. 76 to 72. … There have been plenty of multi-time winners of the Wyndham Championship, but Sam Snead is the only golfer to successfully defend his title – pulling the double all the way back in 1954-55. Cameron Young will look to join Snead as back-to-back champs in Greensboro after his dominating victory in 2025. Young was in a solid spot at the Rocket Classic after tying the course record Friday before stalling on the weekend en route to a tie for eighth. … Other notables teeing it up include PGA Championship winner – and past champ in Greensboro – Aaron Rai, North Carolina grad Ben Griffin, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Ryan Gerard, Alex Fitzpatrick and Tony Finau, who has never missed the FedExCup Playoffs since earning his PGA TOUR card in2014. … Brooks Koepka is back in action on the PGA TOUR and needs a good week in order to find himself in the FedExCup Playoffs. He sits No. 86 in the standings. Koepka has one top 10 this season (15 starts), but he hasn’t had the kind of summertime stretch he would have hoped for. He finished T14 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson but then went W/D-Cut-Cut before finishing T28 at The Open Championship.