In links golf debut, PGA TOUR rookie Johnny Keefer plays way into British Open

Well, he’s the type to bet on himself. The reigning Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year has loads of game and has shown it in spurts, mainly with a T3 finish at the Texas Children’s Houston Open this spring. He insists he played well at the John Deere Classic last week despite missing the cut. This result will all but assure he keeps his card and gives him a puncher's chance to make the playoffs, as he is now ranked 72nd in the FedExCup. It also means he will play all four majors as a TOUR rookie, a tough feat to accomplish.