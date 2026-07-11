Third round of Genesis Scottish Open suspended due to fog
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Highlights | Round 2 | Genesis Scottish Open
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland -- The third round of the Genesis Scottish Open was suspended at 10:45 a.m. local time (5:45 a.m. ET) due to heavy fog.
A cold front moving down from northwest Scotland overnight brought rain and fog as play began Saturday morning at The Renaissance Club. Rain was expected to become heavy briefly at 11 a.m. and taper around 1 p.m. The fog was expected to remain, but weaken throughout the day. When play was suspended, only 17 players were on the golf course.
The conditions are known as haar, a cold, wet sea fog or mist that frequently rolls in from the North Sea onto the eastern coast of Scotland and northern England.
Rory McIlroy shared the overnight co-lead at 9-under alongside Jordan Smith and Tom Kim.