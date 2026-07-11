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1H AGO

Third round of Genesis Scottish Open suspended due to fog

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Highlights | Round 2 | Genesis Scottish Open

Highlights | Round 2 | Genesis Scottish Open

Written by Paul Hodowanic

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland -- The third round of the Genesis Scottish Open was suspended at 10:45 a.m. local time (5:45 a.m. ET) due to heavy fog.

A cold front moving down from northwest Scotland overnight brought rain and fog as play began Saturday morning at The Renaissance Club. Rain was expected to become heavy briefly at 11 a.m. and taper around 1 p.m. The fog was expected to remain, but weaken throughout the day. When play was suspended, only 17 players were on the golf course.

The conditions are known as haar, a cold, wet sea fog or mist that frequently rolls in from the North Sea onto the eastern coast of Scotland and northern England.

Rory McIlroy shared the overnight co-lead at 9-under alongside Jordan Smith and Tom Kim.

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Suspended

Genesis Scottish Open

T1

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-9

-9

T1

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-9

T1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9

-9

T1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9

T1

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-9

-9

T1

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-9

T4

Matt Fitzpatrick
ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8

-8

T4

ENG
M. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-8

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-8

-8

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-8

T6

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
GER
N. Von Dellingshausen
Tot
-7

-7

T6

GER
N. Von Dellingshausen
Tot
-7
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