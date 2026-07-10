Scottie Scheffler expected to miss Genesis Scottish Open cut, snapping lengthy cut streak
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Scottie Scheffler hits tee shot to 8 feet, sets up birdie at Scottish Open
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NORTH BERWICK, Scotland – Scottie Scheffler is a metronomic golfer.
Steady, repeatable and predictable.
In any given week, as others flare drastically around the extremes, Scheffler maintains. And often, by the end of 72 holes, that undying, relentless consistency culminates in a trophy in his hands.
At a minimum, it yields him a weekend tee time. For 78 consecutive PGA TOUR tournaments, Scheffler has made the cut and played the weekend. It is the longest active streak on TOUR, 51 events longer than the next closest player.
Scheffler’s streak is on the precipice of ending this week at the Genesis Scottish Open. Scheffler shot 2-over 72 on Friday, dropping to even-par overall. As of 1:30 p.m. local time (7:30 a.m. ET), the cut was expected to settle at 2 under.
Scheffler made it nearly four years without missing the cut. The last time he failed to play the weekend was in August of 2022 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The last time he finished outside the top 25 was at the 2024 BMW Championship, an incredible stretch almost two years long that also ended Friday.
There wasn’t a sole culprit for Scheffler's poor play. By the stats, he didn’t do much well, below average in approach play and putting. He didn’t hit enough fairways and, in turn, didn’t generate many easy birdie opportunities.
The world No. 1 wore the frustration on his face all day at The Renaissance Club. Scheffler’s tee shot at the 17th, his eighth of hole of the day, landed short and trickled back into a pot bunker. “I’m so bad. Just awful,” Scheffler said as he walked off the tee box. He failed to get up and down and made his third bogey of the day.
Scheffler nabbed a birdie at the par-5 first to get back in red figures, but the American stalled out from there. After five straight pars, he missed a 6-foot birdie at the gettable par-5 seventh, which cut his chances of making the cut in half – falling from 50% to 25%, per Data Golf. He did well to make par at the eighth, holing a lengthy putt after finding a greenside pot bunker with his approach. That meant Scheffler needed a birdie on the 204-yard par-3 ninth to have any chance of extending his cut streak. But his approach shot landed just short of the green, and his birdie chip did not drop.
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It’s a surprising early departure given Scheffler’s recent form. He played in the final pairing at the U.S. Open last month and lost in a playoff at the Travelers Championship two weeks ago. While uneasiness swirled about his ability to close golf tournaments, there was little doubt about his level, consistently putting himself in position to win. This week was a stark reversal on a links golf course.
Now, Scheffler will head south to Royal Birkdale, where he will attempt to defend his Open Championship title. Padraig Harrington was the last to do so (2008-09).
Matt Fitzpatrick, playing alongside Scheffler this week, now holds the longest streak of made cuts at 28.