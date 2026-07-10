Scottie Scheffler expected to miss Genesis Scottish Open cut, snapping lengthy cut streak

Scheffler nabbed a birdie at the par-5 first to get back in red figures, but the American stalled out from there. After five straight pars, he missed a 6-foot birdie at the gettable par-5 seventh, which cut his chances of making the cut in half – falling from 50% to 25%, per Data Golf. He did well to make par at the eighth, holing a lengthy putt after finding a greenside pot bunker with his approach. That meant Scheffler needed a birdie on the 204-yard par-3 ninth to have any chance of extending his cut streak. But his approach shot landed just short of the green, and his birdie chip did not drop.