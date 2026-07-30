PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Peter Malnati shoots 9-under 61, takes early lead at Rocket Classic

2 Min Read

Daily Wrap Up

Highlights | Round 1 | Rocket Classic | 2026

Highlights | Round 1 | Rocket Classic | 2026

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.
Written by Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Peter Malnati has missed more cuts than he has made on the PGA TOUR this season, filling his head with doubts about his game.

He just got quite a confidence boost.

Malnati shot a career-best 9-under 61 to tie a tournament record in the first round of the Rocket Classic, giving him a two-shot lead.

When Malnati stood on the first tee, his caddie suggested leaving the driver in his bag to play it safe and set up a solid start.

Malnati, though, went against the advice and used his driver to put a tee shot in the middle of the fairway which set up his first of seven birdies on the front nine.

“Even in the beginning before I knew it was going to be a special day, I didn’t feel the same level of like anxiety," Malnati said.

With thoughts of a sub-60 round crossing his mind, he made a 55-foot putt for birdie at No. 11 and was nine under through 13 holes before missing some putts down the stretch in a bogey-free round.


Peter Malnati gets up-and-down from 108 yards for birdie on No. 13 at Rocket Classic

Peter Malnati gets up-and-down from 108 yards for birdie on No. 13 at Rocket Classic


Detroit Golf Club underwent a $16 million renovation after last year's tournament, including converting a couple of par-5 holes into par 4s and adding a lot of bunkers, in an attempt to restore Donald Ross’ vision for it more than a century ago while making it more challenging.

“I don’t think I took advantage of a super easy course,” the 39-year-old Malnati, who won on the PGA TOUR in 2024 and 2015, said. “I played great.”

He wasn't alone.

Rickie Fowler and Ryan Gerard shot 63s, putting them two shots back and one stroke ahead of Patrick Cantlay and Patrick Fishburn.

Michael Brennan surged up the leaderboard after starting 2 over through four holes with eight straight birdies — one shy of the PGA TOUR record. He finished with a 65, putting him four strokes back with a pack of players that includes Keegan Bradley.


Michael Brennan sinks 17-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Rocket Classic

Michael Brennan sinks 17-foot birdie putt on No. 11 at Rocket Classic


Despite significant changes at the course, Malnati and many other players still went low at a tournament that has been a birdie fest since 2019, when a Detroit-based mortgage company ended a decade-long drought in Michigan without a PGA TOUR stop that dated to Tiger Woods winning the last Buick Open.

Malnati will have to hold off a field that is stronger than usual in Detroit.

Some of the top players in the field, though, did not get off to a good start. Cameron Young, the No. 3 player in the world, shot a 1-under 69 and U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark was 1 over.

The Rocket Classic and next week's Wyndham Championship are the last two tournaments left before the top 70 advances to the FedExCup Playoffs.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
4D AGO
Koivun wins 3M Open in third pro start, holding off world No. 1 Scheffler
Daily Wrap Up
Image for article.
4D AGO
Eric Cole betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
Image for article.
4D AGO
Stefano Mazzoli betting profile: Rocket Classic
Betting Profile
R1
Official

Rocket Classic

1

Peter Malnati
USA
P. Malnati
Tot
-9
Thru
F

-9

1

USA
P. Malnati
Tot
-9
Thru
F

T2

Rickie Fowler
USA
R. Fowler
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

-7

T2

USA
R. Fowler
Tot
-7
Thru
F*

T2

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-7
Thru
F

-7

T2

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-7
Thru
F

T4

Patrick Fishburn
USA
P. Fishburn
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

-6

T4

USA
P. Fishburn
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

T4

Patrick Cantlay
USA
P. Cantlay
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T4

USA
P. Cantlay
Tot
-6
Thru
F
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW