Genesis Scottish Open: How to watch, live scores, TV times, more
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Highlights | Round 1 | Genesis Scottish Open
The PGA TOUR heads across the pond once again for the Genesis Scottish Open, boasting an incredible top-ranked field. The event, co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, will be contested at The Renaissance Club for the eighth time.
Rory McIlroy, the 2023 Scottish Open champion, got off to a hot start at The Renaissance Club, carding a 5-under 65 to earn a share of the first-round lead Thursday alongside Patrick Cantlay, Tom Kim, Bernd Wiesberger and Rasmus Højgaard atop the leaderboard.. Seven players sit one shot back including Brooks Koepka and Min Woo Lee.
Here's everything you need to know to follow all the action.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Friday: 11 a.m-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel); noon-3 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Friday: 3:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Saturday: 3:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Sunday: 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Friday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
Marquee groups
- 3:28 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood
- 3:39 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Reed
Featured groups
- 3:17 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Jayden Schaper
- 8:43 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, Eugenio Chacarra
- 8:54 a.m.: Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Chris Gotterup
Featured hole
- No. 17 (par 3)