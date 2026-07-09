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36M AGO

Lucas Glover birdies final two holes for 63, shares lead at ISCO Championship

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Daily Wrap Up

Highlights | Round 1 | ISCO Championship

Highlights | Round 1 | ISCO Championship

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Written by Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Lucas Glover birdied the final two holes for a 7-under 63 and a share of the first-round lead Thursday in the ISCO Championship.

Steven Fisk, Stephan Jaeger and Troy Merritt joined Glover atop the leaderboard at Hurstbourne Country Club. Played opposite the Genesis Scottish Open, the event is sanctioned by the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour.

Glover made an 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th, then hit a 163-yard shot to 3 feet on the par-4 18th to cap his afternoon round. He also opened with a 63 last week en route to a third-place finish in the John Deere Classic.

"Very similar to last week, the first couple days, hit it nice, made some putts and no bogeys. Always a good way to start," the 46-year-old Glover said. "First time here at this course. Absolutely love it. Wish we played more like it."


Lucas Glover sinks 13-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at ISCO Championship

Lucas Glover sinks 13-foot birdie putt on No. 12 at ISCO Championship


Pontus Nyholm and Chan Kim were a stroke back.

"It was pretty easy this morning — no wind and pretty soft greens," Nyholm said. "The course is challenging in itself, but I felt like sort of the hardest part about this course is when it gets firm, just the angles get super important."

Patton Kizzire was at 65 with Adam Svensson, Jeffrey Kang, Jeong Weon Ko, Aaron Wise and Ben James.


Benjamin James nearly aces No. 17 at ISCO Championship

Benjamin James nearly aces No. 17 at ISCO Championship


Max Homa opened with a 67. He was second last week at the John Deere Classic. Jackson Koivun also was at 67 after missing the cut last week in his professional debut.

Defending champion William Mouw shot 68. NCAA champion Preston Stout also shot 68. The Oklahoma State senior tied for 15th in the John Deere.

The winner will get into the PGA Championship but not the Masters next year.

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Daily Wrap Up
R1
Official

Genesis Scottish Open

T1

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

-5

T1

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

T1

Bernd Wiesberger
AUT
B. Wiesberger
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

-5

T1

AUT
B. Wiesberger
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

T1

Patrick Cantlay
USA
P. Cantlay
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

-5

T1

USA
P. Cantlay
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

T1

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

-5

T1

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-5
Thru
F*

T1

Rasmus Højgaard
DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-5
Thru
F

-5

T1

DEN
R. Højgaard
Tot
-5
Thru
F

T6

Brooks Koepka
USA
B. Koepka
Tot
-4
Thru
F*

-4

T6

USA
B. Koepka
Tot
-4
Thru
F*
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