Draws and Fades: Which Højgaard brother to back after opener in Scotland?

Tom Kim (+300, Top 5) will need to continue striping the ball with his irons. In four starts at the Genesis Scottish Open, Kim has finished 3-T6-T15-T17. Kim’s approach play has been excellent since mid-April. I expect his run attacking these holes and scoring (six birdies in Round 1) will continue. A +300 bet to finish inside the top five (including ties) is an example of how to benefit your bankroll from his ball-striking. Playing Kim on this course in head-to-head matchups is also a good idea. In his four Scottish starts, Kim is gaining an average of +7.6 strokes on the field.