Scottie Scheffler: 'Competition will get better' with new two-series model

Scheffler won at TPC River Highlands two years ago, but much of the on-site discussion this week has focused around what the TOUR’s competitive model will look like two years from now. On Tuesday CEO Brian Rolapp announced a new structure that will debut in 2028, with two distinct series of events – the PGA TOUR Championship Series and the PGA TOUR Challenger Series – creating a more simplified competitive model that will be built upon elements of promotion and relegation.