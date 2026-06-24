Aaron Rai: Competitive depth will be ‘extremely strong’ on PGA TOUR Challenger Series

As the TOUR embarks on a new era with a two-series model, hinging upon elements of promotion and relegation that will ensure the best players from the PGA TOUR Challenger Series are elevated each year, he’s confident that both series will offer robust competition. He also believes that those on the PGA TOUR Challenger Series will be well-equipped to potentially follow in his footsteps by taking experiences gleaned from the heat of being in contention and putting them to use on some of the game’s biggest stages.