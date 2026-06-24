Aaron Rai: Competitive depth will be ‘extremely strong’ on PGA TOUR Challenger Series
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Englishman Aaron Rai wins 108th PGA Championship
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CROMWELL, Conn. — Perhaps no one on the PGA TOUR knows how quickly one can ascend through the ranks more than Aaron Rai.
The 31-year-old Englishman didn’t qualify for the Truist Championship last month, instead playing and contending at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic contested that same week. He finished fifth in Myrtle Beach, playing in the final group on Sunday, and parlayed that finish into quick success just one week later.
Rai may have missed out on a start at Quail Hollow Club, but he had qualified for the PGA Championship and then made the most of his opportunity. Parlaying his momentum from Myrtle Beach into the biggest win of his career, Rai left Aronimink as a major champion.
Speaking ahead of the Travelers Championship, Rai made clear the pivotal role his experience in Myrtle Beach played in his major breakthrough just one week later.
“Before that, it’d probably been six months since I had been in that situation,” Rai told PGATOUR.com. “A few things definitely came up in Myrtle Beach on that Sunday which were great to experience, which then definitely helped. I don’t think I would have performed quite as well on that Sunday at the PGA if I hadn’t had some of those experiences the week before at Myrtle Beach.”
Rai’s unique rise last month is an example of how strong the competition will be in 2028, as the PGA TOUR embarks on a new two-series model with top players in the PGA TOUR Championship Series and those in the PGA TOUR Challenger Series looking to vie for a coveted promotion. While at least the top 20 from the season-long points list on the PGA TOUR Challenger Series will earn promotions to the PGA TOUR Championship Series for the subsequent season, there will only be two paths for a midseason promotion.
Rai’s particular feat – winning a major championship – is one of the paths by which a PGA TOUR Challenger Series player can earn an immediate promotion. The other will be to win multiple PGA TOUR Challenger Series events within the same season.
The impact of his performance at Myrtle Beach was felt as he walked the final few holes before lifting the Wanamaker Trophy, and he believes that weekly competition on the PGA TOUR Challenger Series will equip players to make the most of similar opportunities in the future.
“Honestly, I think there’s so much depth across the TOUR that the level of golf will be extremely strong, no matter whether you’re playing in the Championship Series or if you’re playing the Challenger Series,” Rai said. “I think being in those situations, being in contention to win events and contend over the weekend, I think the feeling is incredibly similar no matter where you play.”
Rai has played all over the world, including three wins on the DP World Tour and an appearance at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in 2021 that helped him earn PGA TOUR status for the first time. He has a strong understanding that games travel – and that stiff competition can be found at multiple levels of professional golf.
As the TOUR embarks on a new era with a two-series model, hinging upon elements of promotion and relegation that will ensure the best players from the PGA TOUR Challenger Series are elevated each year, he’s confident that both series will offer robust competition. He also believes that those on the PGA TOUR Challenger Series will be well-equipped to potentially follow in his footsteps by taking experiences gleaned from the heat of being in contention and putting them to use on some of the game’s biggest stages.
“The level is so, so strong. To win any event on the PGA TOUR, you’ve got to play some really good golf,” Rai said. “Good golf is rewarded no matter where it is, whether it’s the Championship Series, the Challenger Series, the Korn Ferry Tour. And I think it’s always good that there are good opportunities and that things are open. It creates more competitiveness. It keeps everyone extremely honest, and it just promotes good play and strong competitiveness.”