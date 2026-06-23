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31M AGO

Travelers Championship: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

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DraftKings Betcast Preview Show: Predictions for Travelers Championship

DraftKings Betcast Preview Show: Predictions for Travelers Championship

The Travelers Championship returns to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, featuring a $20 million purse as the final Signature Event of the 2026 season.

The course plays to 6,844 yards with a par of 70, one of the shorter layouts on TOUR where Jim Furyk shot his legendary round of 58.

Keegan Bradley returns to defend his title after winning the tournament last year at 15-under.

Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

How to follow (all times ET)

Special programming alerts:

  • PGA TOUR LIVE Betcast presented by DraftKings: Get your betting coverage and analysis for the Travelers on ESPN+ throughout the week for an all-day, watch-and-bet experience for golf fans.
    • Thursday-Saturday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Sunday: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

Television:

  • Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
  • Saturday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel
  • Sunday: 2-4 p.m., GOLF Channel

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

  • Thursday-Friday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Sunday: 8:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams

  • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
  • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
  • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
  • Betcast, featured hole (Stream 4): Betting coverage and analysis throughout the week

PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

  • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 1-6 p.m.
  • Sunday: 2-7 p.m.

Featured groups

THURSDAY

Marquee groups

  • 10:30 a.m.: Russell Henley, Cameron Young
  • 1:55 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns

Featured groups

Featured holes

  • Nos. 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)

FRIDAY

Marquee groups

  • 10:40 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns
  • 2:05 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele

Featured groups

  • 10:30 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Jordan Spieth
  • 10:55 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 1:55 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Thomas

Featured holes

  • Nos. 15 (par 4), 16 (par 3)

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Travelers Championship

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R. Fox
Matt McCarty
USA
M. McCarty
USA
M. McCarty
Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Jackson Suber
USA
J. Suber
USA
J. Suber
Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
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Nicolai Højgaard
DEN
N. Højgaard
DEN
N. Højgaard
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