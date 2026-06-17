'Letting Shinnecock be Shinnecock': How Shinnecock Hills has taken center stage at 126th U.S. Open

That’s the USGA’s overarching edict as it returns for the third time in the last 22 years, a stark shift from how the tournament was presented in 2004 or 2018. Fairway widths will play as they do year-round for members, rather than the narrowed version created in ‘04 and ‘18. Green speeds will run around 10.5 on the Stimpmeter, the slowest of any U.S. Open greens since 1995. That also closely follows Shinnecock’s daily standards and is being done to combat the high wind speeds that are expected. The USGA will also “syringe” greens between the morning and afternoon waves on Thursday and Friday, mirroring the club’s regular agronomic practices of watering the putting surfaces throughout the day to keep them playable and healthy. That should add up to a test that identifies the player who best executes the test Shinnecock and Flynn create.