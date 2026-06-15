Nine things to know: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, 2026 U.S. Open

Course conditions turned brutally dry on the weekend of the 2004 U.S. Open. Miscommunication between the USGA setup team and the maintenance crew at Shinnecock Hills led to such a severe firming up of the course that play was temporarily suspended Sunday morning because balls would not stop rolling on the green of the par-3 seventh hole until extra water was applied. South Africa’s Retief Goosen put on the putting display of a lifetime, one-putting eleven times during his final round, including five of the last six greens, to shoot a 71 on a day when the average score was 78.7. Among those succumbing to the tough conditions was contender Phil Mickelson, who three-putted the par-3 17th hole from five feet and lost by two shots. It was his third time finishing second in a U.S. Open; he would go on to finish second (or tied) a total of six times, thus falling short by this one championship of claiming the Grand Slam of golf. Meanwhile, as a result of the 2004 setup confusion, the USGA completely altered its approach towards golf course management and took closer control of managing course preparation going forward.