Hand injury improving for Brooks Koepka ahead of Shinnecock Hills return

An unencumbered Koepka should be a frightening prospect for the players in this week’s field who were here eight years ago. Shinnecock Hills can humble even the world’s best, but in 2018 Koepka stared it down and lived to tell the tale. Not one to dive deep into data minutiae, he eschews everything from yardage books to pin sheets to wind maps, which this week seem to play an outsized role with many players.