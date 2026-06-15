Scottie Scheffler’s career Grand Slam pursuit begins: Will it torment him, too?

Scheffler won’t let you in like the others will. There’s no PR campaign pushing his pursuit. McIlroy leaned into the chase. Spieth didn’t push it away. Scheffler is distancing himself from it. It’s antithetical to how he operates. If he’s placing similar internal pressure on himself, he’s not dropping hints. Asked earlier this year what it would mean to win the Grand Slam, Scheffler redirected and recited an answer we all hear often, one that has held true throughout this entire career: Just getting to the PGA TOUR was the dream. He grew up watching pros play at Royal Oaks and aspired to be like them. He wore pants as a junior to emulate the pros and mimicked their practice habits. He’s trying to win every week, major or not, career Grand Slam be damned.