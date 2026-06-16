Scott Gregory shot 92 at 2018 U.S. Open and hit rock bottom, now he’s finally picking up the pieces

It hurt more than Gregory led on. He played back every swing from the round as he lay in bed later. The particulars were rather uneventful. He lipped out a birdie on the 10th, his first hole of the day, after two perfect swings. He thought maybe all was OK. He made bogey on the 11th, but who wouldn’t? The devilish par 3 proved diabolical for the whole field. Gregory, for a moment, thought he could hang. Then he hit the “biggest hook of my life” off the 12th tee. And on the 13th, he hit it dead in the opposite direction. Gregory was done from there. He made two triple-bogeys, three double-bogeys, 10 bogeys and just three pars en route to 22-over 92.