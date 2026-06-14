Three wins, one hot putter: Matt Fitzpatrick shows PGA TOUR he's ready for U.S. Open

A stellar seven-week run in March and April elevated Fitzpatrick to another level and made him one of the two or three best players in the world at that time. In fact, he moved from 22nd in the world to start the year to third after a second-place finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, a victory at the Valspar Championship and another win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, teaming up with his brother Alex in one of the game’s feel-good stories of the year.