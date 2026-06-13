Tommy Fleetwood back in contention at TPC Toronto after letdown at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

On Saturday, Fleetwood eagled the par-5 first, then rattled off 10 consecutive pars. While others were moving up, he seemed to be stuck in neutral. Then he made birdie on No. 12 from 8 feet and another on No. 14 from 5 feet, and suddenly he was squarely in the mix for the second consecutive week. An untimely bogey on No. 17 came when he blew his approach shot way right of the green and could not get up and down. Fleetwood made par at the last and signed for 67.