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RBC Canadian Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Rounds 1-2

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Ryan Fox claims second victory of 2025 at RBC Canadian Open

Ryan Fox claims second victory of 2025 at RBC Canadian Open

Written by Staff

The PGA TOUR returns north of the border once again for the RBC Canadian Open, one of the longest-standing events on the TOUR schedule. TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s North course will once again play host – just the eighth such venue to host Canada’s national open since 1977.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action as the TOUR returns to Canada.

How to follow (all times ET)

Television:

  • Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
  • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

  • Thursday-Friday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

  • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
  • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
  • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
  • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

  • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

Featured groups

THURSDAY

Marquee group(s)

  • 7:33 a.m.: Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa
  • 12:48 p.m.: Ryan Fox, Brooks Koepka, Nick Taylor

Featured groups

Featured holes

  • Nos. 4, 7, 11, 14 (all par 3s)

FRIDAY

Marquee group(s)

  • 7:33 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Brooks Koepka, Nick Taylor
  • 12:48 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa

Featured groups

  • 7:44 a.m.: Wyndham Clark, Sam Burns, Kristoffer Reitan
  • 7:55 a.m.: Alex Fitzpatrick, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry
  • 12:59 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Corey Conners
  • 1:10 p.m.: Viktor Hovland, Matt Fitzpatrick, Sudarshan Yellamaraju

Featured holes

  • Nos. 4, 7, 11, 14 (all par 3s)

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RBC Canadian Open

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Matti Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
GER
M. Schmid
Mac Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
USA
M. Meissner
Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
USA
K. Roy
Dylan Wu
USA
D. Wu
USA
D. Wu
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