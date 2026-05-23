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THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, weather updates

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Highlights | Round 3 | THE CJ CUP | 2026

Highlights | Round 3 | THE CJ CUP | 2026

    Written by Staff

    The TOUR heads back to Texas for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at a newly redesigned TPC Craig Ranch, which features fresh bunkers, resurfaced greens, new grass turf and lengthened holes to curb low scoring.

    Si Woo Kim enters the final round with a two-shot lead after posting a third-round 68 to get to 21 under as he hunts for his first win on TOUR since 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler joins Kim in the final pairing and lurks at 19 under.

    Blades Brown, 19, who enters Sunday in a tie for 12th, needs a solo-21st finish or better to earn Special Temporary Membership on the TOUR.

    Read below for coverage details.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m. CBS (streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports App)

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    SUNDAY

    • 9:35 a.m. (Marquee group): Jordan Spieth, Justin Lower
    • 9:05 a.m. (Featured group): Tom Kim, Rasmus Højgaard
    • 9:55 a.m. (Featured group): Luke Clanton, Mac Meissner

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 17 (par 3)

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    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -21
    Thru
    F

    -21

    1

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -21
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -19
    Thru
    F

    -19

    T2

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -19
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -19
    Thru
    F

    -19

    T2

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -19
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Stephan Jaeger
    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    -17

    T4

    GER
    S. Jaeger
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Tom Hoge
    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    -17

    T4

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    T4

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F

    -17

    T4

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -17
    Thru
    F
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