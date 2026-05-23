THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, weather updates
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Highlights | Round 3 | THE CJ CUP | 2026
The TOUR heads back to Texas for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at a newly redesigned TPC Craig Ranch, which features fresh bunkers, resurfaced greens, new grass turf and lengthened holes to curb low scoring.
Si Woo Kim enters the final round with a two-shot lead after posting a third-round 68 to get to 21 under as he hunts for his first win on TOUR since 2023 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. World No. 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler joins Kim in the final pairing and lurks at 19 under.
Blades Brown, 19, who enters Sunday in a tie for 12th, needs a solo-21st finish or better to earn Special Temporary Membership on the TOUR.
Read below for coverage details.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m. CBS (streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports App)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
SUNDAY
- 9:35 a.m. (Marquee group): Jordan Spieth, Justin Lower
- 9:05 a.m. (Featured group): Tom Kim, Rasmus Højgaard
- 9:55 a.m. (Featured group): Luke Clanton, Mac Meissner
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 17 (par 3)