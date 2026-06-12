Ben James takes RBC Canadian Open lead in professional debut
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Get to know PGA TOUR University No. 1 Ben James before RBC Canadian Open
To think, Ben James is just trying to get comfortable.
The 23-year-old just completed his senior season at Virginia, qualified for his third U.S. Open on Monday and came to the RBC Canadian Open to make his professional debut after earning status via his standing as the top-ranked player in the PGA TOUR University Ranking.
He came to TPC Toronto not thinking about much of anything. He simply wanted to take this for what it is, his first start in what he hopes is a long, prosperous professional career.
So much for that.
James shot a spectacular 7-under 63 Friday to rush to the top of the leaderboard, topping the likes of Sam Burns, defending champion Ryan Fox and Brooks Koepka who all trail closely behind. James is 10-under total after an opening 67.
“I wasn’t really thinking about really results at all this week,” Jame said. “Just worried about getting comfortable, making new friends and having fun, and just seeing where everything kind of falls. Just seeing where my game stacks up.
“Obviously, I have some stuff to work on, just trying to see where everything goes. Because this is just the baseline, it’s my first professional debut. Obviously had a great two days, but just trying to get better.”
It’s going to be difficult getting much better than he was during the second round.
The four-time NCAA Division I First-Team All-American opened with an eagle on the par-5 first when he drained a putt from 22 feet. He also eagled that hole on Thursday, playing it as his 10th of the day. “I think that hole just likes me,” he said.
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Five more birdies followed the eagle on Friday, the last coming on the par-5 18th hole via a two-putt. Birdies on Nos. 8 and 12 were both came after laser approach shots hit to 4 feet.
“It was a great day,” he said. “It all kind of came together today, it was just one of those days, the putter was good, hitting fairways, had good numbers, and was able to capitalize on a pretty tricky scoring day.”
This is James’ 10th start on the PGA TOUR, but the last came 11 months ago when he missed the cut at the John Deere Classic. He’s made two of nine cuts previously and his best finish is a tie for 33rd place at last year’s Valero Texas Open. He’s played in the U.S. Open twice and will play in his third next week at Shinnecock Hills. Following that he’s earned a sponsor exemption into the Travelers Championship.
But first things first. James has a tournament to try to win. A big one. His first as a professional on the PGA TOUR. He may not have come to Canada thinking about winning, but after 36 holes he’s in a place where that’s no longer the case.
“I’ve never been in this position, so I’m excited to find out,” James said. “Being so young, I’m just excited. I have no expectations. I’m going to play the best I can like I did the last two days.”