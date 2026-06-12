Ben James takes RBC Canadian Open lead in professional debut

This is James’ 10th start on the PGA TOUR, but the last came 11 months ago when he missed the cut at the John Deere Classic. He’s made two of nine cuts previously and his best finish is a tie for 33rd place at last year’s Valero Texas Open. He’s played in the U.S. Open twice and will play in his third next week at Shinnecock Hills. Following that he’s earned a sponsor exemption into the Travelers Championship.