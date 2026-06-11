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32M AGO

RBC Canadian Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, weather updates

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Brooks Koepka Round 1 highlights from RBC Canadian Open

Brooks Koepka Round 1 highlights from RBC Canadian Open

Written by Staff

The PGA TOUR returns north of the border once again for the RBC Canadian Open, one of the longest-standing events on the TOUR schedule. TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley’s North course will once again play host – just the eighth such venue to host Canada’s national open since 1977.

Brooks Koepka earned a share of the lead on the back of six back-nine birdies. He sits 6-under after a 64 with Sahith Theegala, Eric Cole and Emiliano Grillo headed into Round 2.

Here’s everything you need to know to follow the action as the TOUR returns to Canada.

How to follow (all times ET)

Television:

  • Friday: 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
  • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

  • Friday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

  • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
  • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
  • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
  • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free on PGATOUR.com/liveaudio:

  • Friday: noon-6 p.m.
  • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

Featured groups

FRIDAY

Marquee group(s)

  • 7:33 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Brooks Koepka, Nick Taylor
  • 12:48 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa

Featured groups

Featured holes

  • Nos. 4, 7, 11, 14 (all par 3s)

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R1
In Progress

RBC Canadian Open

T1

Sahith Theegala
USA
S. Theegala
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

-6

T1

USA
S. Theegala
Tot
-6
Thru
F*

T1

Emiliano Grillo
ARG
E. Grillo
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T1

ARG
E. Grillo
Tot
-6
Thru
F

T1

Eric Cole
USA
E. Cole
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T1

USA
E. Cole
Tot
-6
Thru
F

T1

Brooks Koepka
USA
B. Koepka
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T1

USA
B. Koepka
Tot
-6
Thru
F

T1

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-6
Thru
F

-6

T1

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-6
Thru
F

T1

Matthew Anderson
CAN
M. Anderson
Tot
-6
Thru
17*

-6

T1

CAN
M. Anderson
Tot
-6
Thru
17*
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