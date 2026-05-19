PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, weather updates

1 Min Read

Latest

Scottie Scheffler’s best shots from THE CJ CUP

Scottie Scheffler’s best shots from THE CJ CUP

    Written by Staff

    The TOUR heads back to Texas for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. A field that includes defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Texan Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka are ready to take on the recently redesigned course, featuring completely redesigned bunkers, resurfaced greens, new grass turf and lengthened holes to curb low scoring.

    Read below for coverage details.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m. CBS (streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports App)

    PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:

    • Thursday-Friday: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:

    • Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groups

    THURSDAY

    • 8:33 a.m. (Marquee group): Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Si Woo Kim
    • 8:44 a.m. (Featured group): Wyndham Clark, Blades Brown, Stephan Jaeger
    • 8:55 a.m. (Featured group): Tony Finau, Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Thorbjornsen
    • 1:32 p.m. (Featured group): Matti Schmid, Ryo Hisatsune, Pierceson Coody
    • 1:43 p.m. (Marquee group): Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk
    • 1:54 p.m. (Featured group): Billy Horschel, Taylor Pendrith, Max Greyserman

    FRIDAY

    • 8:33 a.m. (Marquee group): Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk
    • 1:43 p.m. (Marquee group): Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Si Woo Kim
    • 8:22 a.m. (Featured group): Matti Schmid, Ryo Hisatsune, Pierceson Coody
    • 8:44 a.m. (Featured group): Billy Horschel, Taylor Pendrith, Max Greyserman
    • 1:54 p.m. (Featured group): Wyndham Clark, Blades Brown, Stephan Jaeger
    • 2:05 p.m. (Featured group): Tony Finau, Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Thorbjornsen

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 17 (par 3)

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    May 19, 2026

    PGA TOUR this week: THE CJ CUP facts and figures

    Latest
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    The First Look: Scheffler aims to defend THE CJ CUP title

    The First Look
    Image for article.
    May 18, 2026

    Max Greyserman betting profile: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

    Betting Profile
    R1
    Groupings Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Emiliano Grillo
    ARG
    E. Grillo
    ARG
    E. Grillo
    S.Y. Noh
    KOR
    S. Noh
    KOR
    S. Noh
    Doug Ghim
    USA
    D. Ghim
    USA
    D. Ghim
    Tom Kim
    KOR
    T. Kim
    KOR
    T. Kim
    Cameron Champ
    USA
    C. Champ
    USA
    C. Champ
    Mark Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW