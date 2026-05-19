3H AGO
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times, weather updates
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler’s best shots from THE CJ CUP
Written by Staff
The TOUR heads back to Texas for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. A field that includes defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Texan Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka are ready to take on the recently redesigned course, featuring completely redesigned bunkers, resurfaced greens, new grass turf and lengthened holes to curb low scoring.
Read below for coverage details.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m. CBS (streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports App)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
THURSDAY
- 8:33 a.m. (Marquee group): Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Si Woo Kim
- 8:44 a.m. (Featured group): Wyndham Clark, Blades Brown, Stephan Jaeger
- 8:55 a.m. (Featured group): Tony Finau, Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Thorbjornsen
- 1:32 p.m. (Featured group): Matti Schmid, Ryo Hisatsune, Pierceson Coody
- 1:43 p.m. (Marquee group): Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk
- 1:54 p.m. (Featured group): Billy Horschel, Taylor Pendrith, Max Greyserman
FRIDAY
- 8:33 a.m. (Marquee group): Jordan Spieth, Sungjae Im, Chris Kirk
- 1:43 p.m. (Marquee group): Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Si Woo Kim
- 8:22 a.m. (Featured group): Matti Schmid, Ryo Hisatsune, Pierceson Coody
- 8:44 a.m. (Featured group): Billy Horschel, Taylor Pendrith, Max Greyserman
- 1:54 p.m. (Featured group): Wyndham Clark, Blades Brown, Stephan Jaeger
- 2:05 p.m. (Featured group): Tony Finau, Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Thorbjornsen
Featured holes
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 14 (par 4), 17 (par 3)