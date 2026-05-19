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PGA TOUR this week: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson facts and figures

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Scottie Scheffler’s Round 4 highlights from THE CJ CUP

Scottie Scheffler’s Round 4 highlights from THE CJ CUP

    Key takeaways

    • Dates: May 21-24, 2026
    • Location: TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
    • Purse: $10.3 million
    • First place: $1.85 million
    • FedExCup points to winner: 500
    • Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler (31 under)

    Where is THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson played?

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson is played at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The course recently underwent a $25 million redesign following Scottie Scheffler's 2025 victory, featuring completely redesigned bunkers, resurfaced greens, new grass turf and lengthened holes to curb low scoring.

    Course snapshot

    Who are the past champions?

    Recent winners at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson include both international and domestic champions.

    The tournament honors Byron Nelson's legacy as a Texas golf legend. Nelson holds the PGA TOUR record with 18 victories in 1945, including 11 straight wins.

    Who is in the field this week?

    The field includes defending champion Scottie Scheffler and seven players ranked in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking. Four players currently sit in the top 25 of the FedExCup standings. Five of the last six champions at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson have been international players, including winners from South Korea, Australia and Canada. The field includes five major champions led by Brooks Koepka with five major titles and three winners of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    See here for complete field list and tee times.

    What is the purse this week?

    • Total purse: $10.3 million
    • First-place prize: $1.85 million
    • FedExCup points: 500 to the winner

    What are the scoring records at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson?

    What happened last year at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson?

    Scottie Scheffler dominated the 2025 tournament with a wire-to-wire victory at 31-under par, tying the lowest 72-hole score in PGA TOUR history. He led after every round with scores of 61-63-66-63, building an eight-stroke lead after 54 holes that matched the tournament record. Erik van Rooyen finished second at 23 under, while Jordan Spieth made a significant move up the leaderboard with a final-round 62 to finish fourth at 19 under.

    How to follow

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    📺 TV (ET)

    • Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

    📱 Streaming (ESPN+)

    • Thursday-Friday: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

    🎧 PGA TOUR Radio

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    📲 Live Scoring

    • Available on PGATOUR.com and the PGA TOUR App

    HOW TO WATCH

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    Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Betting Profile
    R1
    Groupings Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Emiliano Grillo
    ARG
    E. Grillo
    ARG
    E. Grillo
    S.Y. Noh
    KOR
    S. Noh
    KOR
    S. Noh
    Doug Ghim
    USA
    D. Ghim
    USA
    D. Ghim
    Tom Kim
    KOR
    T. Kim
    KOR
    T. Kim
    Cameron Champ
    USA
    C. Champ
    USA
    C. Champ
    Mark Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
    USA
    M. Hubbard
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