PGA TOUR this week: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson facts and figures
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Scottie Scheffler’s Round 4 highlights from THE CJ CUP
Key takeaways
- Dates: May 21-24, 2026
- Location: TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
- Purse: $10.3 million
- First place: $1.85 million
- FedExCup points to winner: 500
- Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler (31 under)
Where is THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson played?
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson is played at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas. The course recently underwent a $25 million redesign following Scottie Scheffler's 2025 victory, featuring completely redesigned bunkers, resurfaced greens, new grass turf and lengthened holes to curb low scoring.
Course snapshot
- Architect: Tom Weiskopf (Lanny Wadkins redesign)
- Par: 71
- Yardage: 7,385 yards
Who are the past champions?
Recent winners at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson include both international and domestic champions.
- 2025: Scottie Scheffler (31 under)
- 2024: Taylor Pendrith (23 under)
- 2023: Jason Day (23 under)
- 2022: K.H. Lee (26 under)
- 2021: K.H. Lee (25 under)
The tournament honors Byron Nelson's legacy as a Texas golf legend. Nelson holds the PGA TOUR record with 18 victories in 1945, including 11 straight wins.
Who is in the field this week?
The field includes defending champion Scottie Scheffler and seven players ranked in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking. Four players currently sit in the top 25 of the FedExCup standings. Five of the last six champions at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson have been international players, including winners from South Korea, Australia and Canada. The field includes five major champions led by Brooks Koepka with five major titles and three winners of THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Scottie Scheffler (defending champion, World No. 1)
- Si Woo Kim
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Aaron Rai (one TOUR win this year)
- Jordan Spieth
- Michael Kim
- Marco Penge
- Total purse: $10.3 million
- First-place prize: $1.85 million
- FedExCup points: 500 to the winner
What are the scoring records at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson?
- Best 18-hole score: 60 (Sam Snead, 1957; Arron Oberholser, 2006; Keegan Bradley, 2013; Sebastián Muñoz, 2022; S.Y. Noh, 2023)
- Latest hole-in-one: Raul Pereda (2024, Round 1, No. 7)
- Largest 54-hole lead: 8 strokes (Sam Snead, 1957; Scottie Scheffler, 2025)
- Largest margin of victory: 10 strokes (Sam Snead, 1957)
- Latest playoff: 2017 (Billy Horschel defeated Jason Day)
- Wire-to-wire winners: Mark Hayes (1976), Tom Watson (1980), Scottie Scheffler (2025)
- Best come-from-behind win: Peter Thomson overcame a seven-stroke deficit (1956)
What happened last year at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson?
Scottie Scheffler dominated the 2025 tournament with a wire-to-wire victory at 31-under par, tying the lowest 72-hole score in PGA TOUR history. He led after every round with scores of 61-63-66-63, building an eight-stroke lead after 54 holes that matched the tournament record. Erik van Rooyen finished second at 23 under, while Jordan Spieth made a significant move up the leaderboard with a final-round 62 to finish fourth at 19 under.
How to follow
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
📺 TV (ET)
- Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., GOLF Channel; 3-6 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
📱 Streaming (ESPN+)
- Thursday-Friday: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
🎧 PGA TOUR Radio
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
📲 Live Scoring
- Available on PGATOUR.com and the PGA TOUR App