PGA TOUR this week: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson facts and figures

The field includes defending champion Scottie Scheffler and seven players ranked in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking. Four players currently sit in the top 25 of the FedExCup standings. Five of the last six champions at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson have been international players, including winners from South Korea, Australia and Canada. The field includes five major champions led by Brooks Koepka with five major titles and three winners of THE PLAYERS Championship.