Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
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Scottie Scheffler watches his chip in a playoff at the 18th hole during the final round of RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24. Scheffler won this tournament in 2025 with a dominant 31-under performance.
Scheffler's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|61-63-66-63
|-31
|2023
|T5
|64-64-71-65
|-20
|2022
|T15
|67-68-65-69
|-19
|2021
|T47
|67-70-68-72
|-11
At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 31-under.
- Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T14
|67-71-71-69
|-2
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|2
|71-67-69-68
|-13
|400.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|P2
|68-67-64-67
|-18
|400.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|2
|70-74-65-68
|-11
|500.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T22
|72-73-67-71
|-5
|52.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|70-71-72-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|74-68-66-65
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T4
|72-66-67-63
|-20
|312.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|73-65-67-64
|-15
|125.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|1
|63-64-68-66
|-27
|500.000
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.508 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.658 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 1.736 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.691
|0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.408
|0.658
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|2
|0.523
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.411
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.034
|1.736
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler leads the TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 2.034 (first) this season, while his FedExCup Regular Season points total of 2,521 ranks second on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Scheffler sports a 0.691 mark that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 29th with an average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards.
- On the greens, Scheffler delivers a 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he leads the TOUR by breaking par 27.92% of the time.
- Scheffler ranks first with a 71.81% Greens in Regulation rate and leads the TOUR with a 10.56% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.