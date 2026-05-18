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31M AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler watches his chip in a playoff at the 18th hole during the final round of RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler watches his chip in a playoff at the 18th hole during the final round of RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 19, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, set to tee off at TPC Craig Ranch May 21-24. Scheffler won this tournament in 2025 with a dominant 31-under performance.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Scheffler's recent history at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025161-63-66-63-31
    2023T564-64-71-65-20
    2022T1567-68-65-69-19
    2021T4767-70-68-72-11

    At The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 31-under.
    • Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 31-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1467-71-71-69-290.000
    May 3, 2026Cadillac Championship271-67-69-68-13400.000
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageP268-67-64-67-18400.000
    April 12, 2026Masters Tournament270-74-65-68-11500.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2272-73-67-71-552.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2470-71-72-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1274-68-66-65-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT472-66-67-63-20312.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT373-65-67-64-15125.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express163-64-68-66-27500.000

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top five six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.508 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.658 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 1.736 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.6910.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4080.658
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green20.5230.363
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.4110.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.0341.736

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler leads the TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 2.034 (first) this season, while his FedExCup Regular Season points total of 2,521 ranks second on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Scheffler sports a 0.691 mark that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 29th with an average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards.
    • On the greens, Scheffler delivers a 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he leads the TOUR by breaking par 27.92% of the time.
    • Scheffler ranks first with a 71.81% Greens in Regulation rate and leads the TOUR with a 10.56% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    PGA Championship

    1

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    -9

    1

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -5

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    -6

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    -6

    T2

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    E

    T4

    Justin Thomas
    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    -5

    T4

    USA
    J. Thomas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -5

    T4

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    T4

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1

    -5

    T4

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -1
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