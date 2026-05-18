Scottie Scheffler betting profile: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Scheffler leads the TOUR with a Strokes Gained: Total average of 2.034 (first) this season, while his FedExCup Regular Season points total of 2,521 ranks second on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee this season, Scheffler sports a 0.691 mark that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 29th with an average Driving Distance of 313.0 yards.

On the greens, Scheffler delivers a 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he leads the TOUR by breaking par 27.92% of the time.