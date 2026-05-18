The First Look: Scottie Scheffler looks to defend title at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler, 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson winner and Dallas resident, will make his seventh start at the event, where he made his PGA TOUR debut in 2014 as a 17-year-old amateur (finished T22). Scheffler won by eight last year, the second-largest margin of victory in tournament history (Sam Snead set the record with a 10-shot win in 1957) and tied the low 72-hole score in PGA TOUR history (Ludvig Åberg at 2023 RSM Classic, Justin Thomas at 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii). The win marked one of two victories for the world No. 1 in his home state of Texas (he also won 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play). ... Si Woo Kim, the South Korea native and Dallas resident, is set to make his sixth start at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, with a T2 in 2023 being his best showing. The four-time PGA TOUR winner has four top-five finishes (best: T2/Farmers Insurance Open) and has made every cut in 13 starts this season. ... Dallas native Jordan Spieth is making his 14th career start in the event and returns to the site of his PGA TOUR debut as a 16-year-old in 2010 (T16). Spieth has three top-10 finishes since the event moved to TPC Craig Ranch in 2021, including a solo fourth in 2025, and is seeking his first top 10 on TOUR since the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (T7). ... Pierceson Coody, the 26-year-old native of nearby Plano, Texas, will make his fifth start at the event (best: T25/2025). Has seven top-25 finishes in 13 starts this season, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Farmers Insurance Open. His grandfather, Charles Coody, is a three-time TOUR winner, including the 1971 Masters Tournament and 1964 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. ... Brooks Koepka will make his seventh career start at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, with a runner-up finish in 2016 at TPC Las Colinas marking his best finish. Koepka missed the cut in his only previous appearance at TPC Craig Ranch in 2021.