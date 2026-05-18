The First Look: Scottie Scheffler looks to defend title at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
7 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler’s Round 4 highlights from THE CJ CUP
The TOUR heads back to Texas for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch – which underwent a hearty renovation ahead of 2026 led by 21-time PGA TOUR winner Lanny Wadkins.
The legacy of 52-time PGA TOUR winner Byron Nelson continues to be honored with each playing of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. The World Golf Hall of Fame member, who won a record 18 tournaments (11 straight) in 1945, lent his name to what was previously known as the Dallas Open in 1968 and was instrumental in the tournament’s continued growth until his passing in 2006. This year's field is highlighted by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who returns to the tournament as the heavy favorite and defending champion following a dominant, eight-shot victory last season.
In addition, with May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the tournament once again is planning to show its support through several on-site initiatives and charitable giving. Along with wearing green on Saturday for the event’s annual “Green Out,” players will be encouraged to wear green ribbons and hat clips during the week. Of note: The fully enclosed par-3 17th hole, dubbed “The Ranch,” has become an iconic location on the grounds at TPC Craig Ranch and will host a special Bibigo hole-in-one challenge, benefitting Momentous Institute and supporting mental health initiatives. THE CJ Group will donate $1,000 for each birdie on hole 17 during competition, which has resulted in $76,000 raised for Momentous Institute programs in 2024. The winner of the hold-in-one prize will receive a unique K-cuisine experience, awarded to the first player to record an ace at 17 during the tournament. Since the program was introduced in 2017, no player has yet claimed the prize.
Here’s everything else you need to know as the TOUR returns to the Dallas metroplex.
FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler, 2025 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson winner and Dallas resident, will make his seventh start at the event, where he made his PGA TOUR debut in 2014 as a 17-year-old amateur (finished T22). Scheffler won by eight last year, the second-largest margin of victory in tournament history (Sam Snead set the record with a 10-shot win in 1957) and tied the low 72-hole score in PGA TOUR history (Ludvig Åberg at 2023 RSM Classic, Justin Thomas at 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii). The win marked one of two victories for the world No. 1 in his home state of Texas (he also won 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play). ... Si Woo Kim, the South Korea native and Dallas resident, is set to make his sixth start at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, with a T2 in 2023 being his best showing. The four-time PGA TOUR winner has four top-five finishes (best: T2/Farmers Insurance Open) and has made every cut in 13 starts this season. ... Dallas native Jordan Spieth is making his 14th career start in the event and returns to the site of his PGA TOUR debut as a 16-year-old in 2010 (T16). Spieth has three top-10 finishes since the event moved to TPC Craig Ranch in 2021, including a solo fourth in 2025, and is seeking his first top 10 on TOUR since the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (T7). ... Pierceson Coody, the 26-year-old native of nearby Plano, Texas, will make his fifth start at the event (best: T25/2025). Has seven top-25 finishes in 13 starts this season, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the Farmers Insurance Open. His grandfather, Charles Coody, is a three-time TOUR winner, including the 1971 Masters Tournament and 1964 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. ... Brooks Koepka will make his seventh career start at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, with a runner-up finish in 2016 at TPC Las Colinas marking his best finish. Koepka missed the cut in his only previous appearance at TPC Craig Ranch in 2021.
|2021.HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|World Ranking
|FedExCup
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|2. Scottie Scheffler
|24. Si Woo Kim
|9. Si Woo Kim
|47. Jordan Spieth
|33. Ryo Hisatsune
|56. Michael Brennan
|41. Jordan Spieth
|57. Pierceson Coody
|43. Pierceson Coody
|60. Ryo Hisatsune
|46. Patrick Rodgers
|63. Max Greyserman
|49. Matti Schmid
|65. Matti Schmid
|59. Sungjae Im
|67. Rasmus Højgaard
|63. Jordan Smith
|70. Michael Thorbjornsen
|65. Michael Thorbjornsen
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Yongjun Bae will be making just his third PGA TOUR start and his first since the 2022 THE CJ CUP in South Carolina. The 25-year-old from South Korea has two international wins on his resume, including the 2025 KPGA Classic. ... Texas native Ryan Palmer, who played college golf at Texas A&M University, will get his fourth PGA TOUR start this season. The four-time TOUR winner, who last won at the 2019 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, has missed the cut in three starts this season. ... William Sides, senior at Southern Methodist University (SMU) and one of the top-ranked amateurs in the world. Known for his unique playing style: He hits right-handed but putts left-handed. Sides recently won a local qualifier for the 2026 U.S. Open Championship at The Club at Sonterra (North Course) in San Antonio, Texas. ... Preston Stout, a junior at Oklahoma State who's ranked second in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, notched his name in the history books last month when won his third consecutive Big 12 individual championship, a first in the history of the Big 12 Conference.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: The race for the AON Swing 5 continues in Texas, as the top five FedExCup points earners in the recent ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, this week's THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson and next week's Charles Schwab Challenge will earn spots in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. Following the PGA Championship, Brandt Snedeker (300.00) leads the rankings, followed by Mark Hubbard at 165.00. Beau Hossler and Kevin Roy are tied at 92.5, while Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole and Tom Kim are at 55.00. All but Snedeker are in the field this week. ... As for movement in the Aon Next 10, Min Woo Lee leads, while PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai made the biggest leap into the rankings, moving up 56 spots into seventh place in the standings. Rounding out the standings are Kristoffer Reitan, Alex Smalley, Nicolai Højgaard, Adam Scott, Jake Knapp, Alex Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland and Matt McCarty.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
COURSE: TPC Craig Ranch, par 71, 7,385 yards. The course underwent a $25 million overhaul in 2025, its first major redesign since opening in 2004. Led by renowned course designer and World Golf Hall of Famer Lanny Wadkins, the project features completely redesigned bunkers, resurfaced and recontoured greens for more pin options, new grass turf, lengthened holes and strategic bunker repositioning to curb low scoring. Last year, new tees had already been added, including on the par-5 fifth, which was lengthened to play 640 yards, while the par-4 eighth was lengthened to 500 yards. Twenty yards were added to the par-4 10th, 10 yards to No. 11, and 30 yards to No. 14.
72-HOLE RECORD: 253, Scottie Scheffler (2025)
18-HOLE RECORD: 60, Sam Snead (second round, 1957 at Glen Lake Country Club), Arron Oberholser (second round, 2006 at Cottonwood Valley GC), Keegan Bradley (first round, 2013 at TPC Four Seasons), Sebastián Muñoz (first round, 2022 at TPC Craig Ranch), S.Y. Noh (first round, 2023 at TPC Craig Ranch)
LAST TIME: Heading into last year's THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler had yet to win on TOUR in 2025. He also hadn’t won a TOUR stroke-play event in his home state of Texas before, either. Scheffler put an end to those droughts in emphatic fashion, going wire-to-wire at TPC Craig Ranch at 31-under 253, eight strokes clear of Erik van Rooyen. Scheffler’s 253 aggregate score tied the lowest 72-hole total on TOUR (since 1983), and he would’ve held the record alone if not for a bogey-par finish on Sunday, a rare vulnerability in an otherwise dominant week where he carded rounds of 61-63-66-63 and became the first wire-to-wire winner on TOUR since Lee Hodges at the 2023 3M Open (and just the third wire-to-wire winner at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which dates to 1944). It was especially meaningful to Scheffler, who made his TOUR debut at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2014 as a 17-year-old high schooler, making a hole-in-one with his sister Callie on the bag and finishing T22. That week fueled Scheffler’s desire to compete at golf’s highest level. The win marked No. 14 for Scheffler.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-6 p.m., GOLF Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m., Golf Channel; 3-6 p.m. CBS (streaming on Paramount+ and CBS Sports App)
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+:
- Thursday-Friday: 7:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+ and consists of four streams:
- Main feed (Stream 1): Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group (Stream 2): New "marquee group" showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups (Stream 3): Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes (Stream 4): Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.