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5H AGO

2026 PGA Championship: Full tee times, featured groups for Round 4

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Scottie Scheffler on PGA Championship leaderboard: 'I've never seen anything like this'

Scottie Scheffler on PGA Championship leaderboard: 'I've never seen anything like this'

    Written by Staff

    Tee times for the final round of the 108th PGA Championship have been announced, as Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, heads towards a finish for the ages in the season's second major.

    Alex Smalley and Matti Schmid make up the final group on Sunday at 2:35 p.m. ET, both in search of their first major title.

    Just ahead of them, two-time major winner Jon Rahm looks to run down the lead alongside Nick Taylor at 2:25 p.m.

    Ludvig Åberg looks to be a Sunday factor in the third-to-last group with Aaron Rai at 2:15 p.m.

    Just behind them sits a marquee pairing of established major winners Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, sure to be in the mix at 2:05 p.m.

    Scottie Scheffler tees off alongside David Puig for the second day in a row at 12:05 p.m.

    See below for full tee times for the final round of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink (all times ET):

    • 7:40 a.m.: Casey Jarvis, Brian Campbell
    • 7:49 a.m.: Luke Donald, Ben Kern
    • 7:58 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Elvis Smylie
    • 8:07 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
    • 8:16 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Jason Day
    • 8:25 a.m.: Alex Fitzpatrick, Matt Wallace
    • 8:34 a.m.: Rasmus Hojgaard, Sami Valimaki
    • 8:43 a.m.: Shane Lowry, John Parry
    • 8:52 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, William Mouw
    • 9:01 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren
    • 9:10 a.m.: Corey Conners, Ryo Hisatsune
    • 9:19 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala
    • 9:28 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Sam Stevens
    • 9:37 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Daniel Brown
    • 9:46 a.m.: Michael Brennan, Johnny Keefer
    • 9:55 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Jhonattan Vegas
    • 10:15 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Chandler Blanchet
    • 10:25 a.m.: Haotong Li, Kazuki Higa
    • 10:35 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Rico Hoey
    • 10:45 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Taylor Pendrith
    • 10:55 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Aldrich Potgieter
    • 11:05 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young
    • 11:15 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Andrew Novak
    • 11:25 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Daniel Hillier
    • 11:35 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Tom Hog
    • 11:45 a.m.: Nicolai Højgaard, Michael Kim
    • 12:05 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, David Puig
    • 12:15 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Harris English
    • 12:25 p.m.: Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka
    • 12:35 p.m.: Brian Harman, Mikael Lindberg
    • 12:45 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Gotterup
    • 12:55 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Max Greyserman
    • 1:05 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Cameron Smith
    • 1:15 p.m.: Martin Kaymer, Bud Cauley
    • 1:25 p.m.: Justin Rose, Joaquin Niemann
    • 1:35 p.m.: Kristoffer Reitan, Chris Kirk
    • 1:55 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Maverick McNealy
    • 2:05 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
    • 2:15 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Ludvig Åberg
    • 2:25 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Jon Rahm
    • 2:35 p.m.: Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid

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    R3
    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    Alex Smalley
    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    -6

    1

    USA
    A. Smalley
    Tot
    -6
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Matti Schmid
    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    -4

    T2

    GER
    M. Schmid
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Nick Taylor
    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    -4

    T2

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Jon Rahm
    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    -4

    T2

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Aaron Rai
    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    -4

    T2

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T2

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    -4

    T2

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F
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