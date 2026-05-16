2026 PGA Championship: Full tee times, featured groups for Round 4
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Scottie Scheffler on PGA Championship leaderboard: 'I've never seen anything like this'
Tee times for the final round of the 108th PGA Championship have been announced, as Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, heads towards a finish for the ages in the season's second major.
Alex Smalley and Matti Schmid make up the final group on Sunday at 2:35 p.m. ET, both in search of their first major title.
Just ahead of them, two-time major winner Jon Rahm looks to run down the lead alongside Nick Taylor at 2:25 p.m.
Ludvig Åberg looks to be a Sunday factor in the third-to-last group with Aaron Rai at 2:15 p.m.
Just behind them sits a marquee pairing of established major winners Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, sure to be in the mix at 2:05 p.m.
Scottie Scheffler tees off alongside David Puig for the second day in a row at 12:05 p.m.
See below for full tee times for the final round of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink (all times ET):
- 7:40 a.m.: Casey Jarvis, Brian Campbell
- 7:49 a.m.: Luke Donald, Ben Kern
- 7:58 a.m.: Collin Morikawa, Elvis Smylie
- 8:07 a.m.: Kurt Kitayama, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
- 8:16 a.m.: Ryan Gerard, Jason Day
- 8:25 a.m.: Alex Fitzpatrick, Matt Wallace
- 8:34 a.m.: Rasmus Hojgaard, Sami Valimaki
- 8:43 a.m.: Shane Lowry, John Parry
- 8:52 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, William Mouw
- 9:01 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Alex Noren
- 9:10 a.m.: Corey Conners, Ryo Hisatsune
- 9:19 a.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala
- 9:28 a.m.: Keith Mitchell, Sam Stevens
- 9:37 a.m.: Daniel Berger, Daniel Brown
- 9:46 a.m.: Michael Brennan, Johnny Keefer
- 9:55 a.m.: Ryan Fox, Jhonattan Vegas
- 10:15 a.m.: Denny McCarthy, Chandler Blanchet
- 10:25 a.m.: Haotong Li, Kazuki Higa
- 10:35 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Rico Hoey
- 10:45 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Taylor Pendrith
- 10:55 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Aldrich Potgieter
- 11:05 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Cameron Young
- 11:15 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Andrew Novak
- 11:25 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Daniel Hillier
- 11:35 a.m.: Padraig Harrington, Tom Hog
- 11:45 a.m.: Nicolai Højgaard, Michael Kim
- 12:05 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, David Puig
- 12:15 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Harris English
- 12:25 p.m.: Sam Burns, Brooks Koepka
- 12:35 p.m.: Brian Harman, Mikael Lindberg
- 12:45 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Gotterup
- 12:55 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Max Greyserman
- 1:05 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Cameron Smith
- 1:15 p.m.: Martin Kaymer, Bud Cauley
- 1:25 p.m.: Justin Rose, Joaquin Niemann
- 1:35 p.m.: Kristoffer Reitan, Chris Kirk
- 1:55 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Maverick McNealy
- 2:05 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele
- 2:15 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Ludvig Åberg
- 2:25 p.m.: Nick Taylor, Jon Rahm
- 2:35 p.m.: Alex Smalley, Matti Schmid