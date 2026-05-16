Five things to know: Alex Smalley, 36-hole leader at 2026 PGA Championship

Those who follow PGA TOUR golf closely won’t be shocked to see Smalley’s name surface on the leaderboard. He’s maintained a steady presence on TOUR since first earning his TOUR card in 2021. He’s played at least 28 events in each of the last four seasons and has finished inside the top-80 of the FedExCup in three of them. He’s notched a runner-up finish in three of his last five years, too, including earlier this year at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.