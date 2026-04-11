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Round 3 review: Field chases Rory McIlroy on Moving Day at the Masters

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Masters Round 2 recap: Can anyone catch Rory McIlroy?

Masters Round 2 recap: Can anyone catch Rory McIlroy?

    Written by Staff

    AUGUSTA, Ga. — Fore, please! It's Moving Day at the 90th Masters Tournament, as the action continues into a firm and fast Augusta National in the third round.

    Read below for a breakdown of Round 3 action.

    McIlroy chases history

    Following a breakthrough in 2025 where Rory McIlroy earned the career Grand Slam with his Masters win, the world No. 2 is within reach of another green jacket. McIlroy backed up his first-round 67 with a Friday-low 65 to take a six-shot lead into the weekend, the largest second-round lead in Masters history. The only Masters champions to hold a 36-hole lead the year after their victory are Arnold Palmer (1959, 1961, 1965), Ian Woosnam (1992) and Jordan Spieth (2016).

    McIlroy is aiming to become just the fourth back-to-back Masters champion and first since Tiger Woods in 2001-02.


    Notables

    Brian Harman (67): Teeing off in the fourth group of the morning, the Georgian lefty made his move with a tidy 67 that could have been even lower. He moved from 4-over to 1-under, showing that while the greens continue to purple, low scores are available.

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    R3
    In Progress

    Masters Tournament

    1

    Rory McIlroy
    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12

    -12

    1

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -12

    T2

    Sam Burns
    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -6

    -6

    T2

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    -6

    T2

    Patrick Reed
    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -6

    -6

    T2

    USA
    P. Reed
    Tot
    -6

    T4

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    9

    -5

    T4

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    9

    T4

    Chris Gotterup
    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    3

    -5

    T4

    USA
    C. Gotterup
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    3

    T4

    Justin Rose
    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5

    -5

    T4

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -5
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