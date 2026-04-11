Round 3 review: Field chases Rory McIlroy on Moving Day at the Masters

Following a breakthrough in 2025 where Rory McIlroy earned the career Grand Slam with his Masters win, the world No. 2 is within reach of another green jacket. McIlroy backed up his first-round 67 with a Friday-low 65 to take a six-shot lead into the weekend, the largest second-round lead in Masters history. The only Masters champions to hold a 36-hole lead the year after their victory are Arnold Palmer (1959, 1961, 1965), Ian Woosnam (1992) and Jordan Spieth (2016).