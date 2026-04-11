Round 3 review: Field chases Rory McIlroy on Moving Day at the Masters
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Masters Round 2 recap: Can anyone catch Rory McIlroy?
Written by Staff
AUGUSTA, Ga. — Fore, please! It's Moving Day at the 90th Masters Tournament, as the action continues into a firm and fast Augusta National in the third round.
Read below for a breakdown of Round 3 action.
McIlroy chases history
Following a breakthrough in 2025 where Rory McIlroy earned the career Grand Slam with his Masters win, the world No. 2 is within reach of another green jacket. McIlroy backed up his first-round 67 with a Friday-low 65 to take a six-shot lead into the weekend, the largest second-round lead in Masters history. The only Masters champions to hold a 36-hole lead the year after their victory are Arnold Palmer (1959, 1961, 1965), Ian Woosnam (1992) and Jordan Spieth (2016).
McIlroy is aiming to become just the fourth back-to-back Masters champion and first since Tiger Woods in 2001-02.
Notables
Brian Harman (67): Teeing off in the fourth group of the morning, the Georgian lefty made his move with a tidy 67 that could have been even lower. He moved from 4-over to 1-under, showing that while the greens continue to purple, low scores are available.