Shane Lowry cards first ace of 90th Masters, first since 2022
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Shane Lowry makes an ace on the par-3 sixth hole to climb into a tie for second at the Masters. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Written by Lisa Antonucci
AUGUSTA, GA. – Shane Lowry carded the first ace of the 90th Masters on Saturday, carding a hole in one on No. 6 from 190 yards out to become the first player with two aces in Masters history.
Lowry's ace marked the first at the Masters since 2022, made by Stewart Cink at No. 16 in the second round, and marks the 35th ace in Masters history.
The Irishman made his first career hole-in-one at the Masters during the final round of the 2016 tournament, accomplishing the feat on the par-3 16th hole using an 8-iron from 181 yards.
This is the fifth ace of Lowry’s PGA TOUR career and the second for him this season. He carded a hole-in-one during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open on the 170-yard, par-3 second hole at Memorial Park Golf Course.
He’s also made ace at two of golf’s most notable par 3s: No. 7 at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the iconic island green – No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass – during 2022 THE PLAYERS Championship.
The ace moved him to 8-under for the week, into a tie for second place.