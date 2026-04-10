Justin Rose embraces time, targets history at Masters

“I felt like I was thinking ‘birdie,’” he said Friday after his 3-under effort. “That’s a nice mode to be in, and that felt similar to Sunday. That Sunday of the Masters last year, I felt like I needed to birdie every hole. I kind of wasn't aware what Rory was going to do on 13, all these type of things. I was just trying to run to the clubhouse as fast and hard as I could. That's the luxury of playing from behind sometimes. But there's a lesson in there of that's the best way to play sometimes, too.”