2026 Masters: How to watch, scores, tee times, TV times from Round 4
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Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young are in the final pairing and will duel for a green jacket in the final round of the 90th Masters Augusta National. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Written by Staff
The first major championship of the season concludes Sunday from Augusta National Golf Club, with more streaming and viewing options than ever before.
Rory McIlroy watched his historic six-shot lead evaporate Saturday, giving way to a duel with Cameron Young in the final pairing for the green jacket. They will try to keep it a two-horse race and hold off the talented field of Sam Burns, Shane Lowry, Scottie Scheffler, Jason Day and Justin Rose, who all sit within four shots of the lead.
Here's how to watch all the action from the 90th Masters Tournament.
How to follow (all times ET)
Click here for full coverage from Masters.com. (Note: All live coverage simulcast on Masters.com/Masters app.)
SUNDAY
- "Mornings at the Masters": 9-9:45 a.m., Masters YouTube
- "On the Range": 10 a.m.-noon; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
- Round 4 broadcast
- noon-7 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, Paramount+
- 2-7 p.m.; CBS
- 5-6 p.m.; ESPN Deportes
- Holes 4, 5, 6
- 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, ESPN app
- Featured groups
- 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
- Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
- Inside Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, Prime Video
- Holes 15, 16: 12:30-6:30 p.m.; Masters.com, Masters app, CBS Sports Digital, DirecTV, ESPN App, Paramount+, Prime Video
- Radio coverage: 2-8 p.m., SiriusXM
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