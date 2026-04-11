For Rory McIlroy, it’s never easy at Augusta National

Despite his position on the leaderboard, the stat line for McIlroy is startling: last among the 54 players who made the cut in terms of fairways hit (21 of 42), T47 in greens in regulation on Saturday (10 of 18). The five-time major champ is currently battling through a two-way miss, where his aggressive tee shots are largely drifting right but his miss with the irons on Saturday was left. Nowhere was that more notable than the par-4 11th, where he pushed his tee shot but it bounced back into the fairway, only to yank his approach shot into the water en route to his first double bogey of the week.