Masters Par 3 Contest: Updates from iconic Masters tradition
2 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler holds his son, Bennett, alongside his wife, Meredith, who is holding baby Remy, during the Par 3 Contest prior to the 2026 Masters. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff
The Par 3 Contest at the Masters has been a Wednesday tradition dating back to 1960 with the inaugural competition won by Sam Snead. Tournament participants as well as all past champions are invited to play the nine-hole course designed by George Cobb and Cliff Roberts, which is set around DeSoto Springs Pond and Ike's Pond.
Colombia's Nico Echavarria won the 2025 Par 3 Contest in a playoff against J.J. Spaun after both finished at 5-under-par (22). The contest featured holes-in-one from Tom Hoge (No. 4), Keegan Bradley (No. 6) and Brooks Koepka (No. 6), bringing the total to 115 in event history. No Par 3 Contest winner has won the Masters the same year as his short-course victory.
Stay tuned for live updates here from this year's contest. Here's how to watch:
Masters Par 3 Contest viewing:
- Noon-4 p.m., Masters.com, Masters app
- Noon-4 p.m., ESPN app
- 2-4 p.m., ESPN
12:07 p.m.: We're off to a rousing start here at the Par 3 Contest, where in the first group out, Justin Thomas made an ace on the second hole! It took all of 15 minutes to see our first one on the scorecard. Last year, we had three aces. Will we beat that total this year?
12:25 p.m.: The biggest storyline of this afternoon's Par 3 Contest might just be whether Tommy Fleetwood's eight-year-old son, Frankie, can clear the water on the ninth hole. Frankie captured the hearts of the golf world last year when his post-round interview went viral, as he lamented that he couldn't hit his shot over the water. Can we do it this year? We'll find out later. Fleetwood tees off with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at 2:55 p.m.
12:50 p.m.: It's a family affair for the Schefflers this afternoon, with now big brother Bennett also participating. We've got to work on our direction, but the swing's looking solid as Bennett approaches his second birthday.
1:06 p.m.: Turning back the clock! At 90 years young, three-time Masters champ Gary Player rolls in a 30-footer for birdie on the second hole to the delight of the patrons surrounding the green. Player, who made his first Masters appearance back in 1957, won the tournament in 1961, 1974 and 1978. He still holds the all-time high with six career aces in the Par 3 Contest.
1:20 p.m.: The second ace of the day has landed! Former U.S. Open champ, Wyndham Clark, records a hole-in-one on No. 7 from 109 yards out while playing with fellow major champs Keegan Bradley and Gary Woodland. It's the first ace on No. 7 since Lucas Glover in 2024.
1:33 p.m.: After watching Wyndham Clark snag an ace, Keegan Bradley gets one of his own on the eighth hole. It's the third ace of the day and a historic moment for Bradley, who becomes the first player in Masters history to make a hole-in-one in consecutive years at the Par 3 Contest.