Masters Par 3 Contest: Updates from iconic Masters tradition

12:25 p.m.: The biggest storyline of this afternoon's Par 3 Contest might just be whether Tommy Fleetwood's eight-year-old son, Frankie, can clear the water on the ninth hole. Frankie captured the hearts of the golf world last year when his post-round interview went viral, as he lamented that he couldn't hit his shot over the water. Can we do it this year? We'll find out later. Fleetwood tees off with Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry at 2:55 p.m.