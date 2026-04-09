It’s time for Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler to duel at the Masters

Ironically, this showdown may come this year and this week, given that much of the pre-tournament discussion centered on Scheffler’s lack of form and McIlroy’s lack of starts. That left big question marks around both, with most prognosticators going outside the top two players in the world when predicting who would don the green jacket. All that analysis seemed silly by about 2 p.m. on Thursday. At that point, McIlroy had weathered a shaky start that included just one fairway hit on the first nine. He birdied the eighth and ninth holes, then turned around and birdied Nos. 13, 14 and 15 with two lengthy putts that bookended the sequence. As that was going on, Scheffler was making hay on the other side of the course. He holed an 18-footer for eagle at the second hole, then drove the par-4 third green. Scheffler scared the hole from 35 feet and tapped in for birdie.