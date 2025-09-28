U.S. Team falls just short of historic comeback, ties best Singles performance in Ryder Cup history

It was a performance that saved the embarrassment that appeared to be coming, in which the U.S. Team not only lost on home soil but got their doors blown off by a team that was better in every facet: on the course and in the captain’s room. A loss of that magnitude would have brought about difficult questions without concrete answers about Bradley, the American players, and the infrastructure that surrounds the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Those questions persist, but Sunday’s performance took a bit of the bite out. The end result was the same, but it felt a heck of a lot better than the reality that stared them in the face a few hours earlier.