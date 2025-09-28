Keegan Bradley's strategic blunders loom large in close Ryder Cup defeat

Then there’s the issue of course setup. Bethpage Black did not pose the vaunted test it did at the 2019 PGA Championship – or in any other tournament, for that matter. With the rough cut down, it placed less emphasis on driving and approach play, instead turning it into a putting contest, which is inherently the most random part of the sport. That effectively punted the home-field advantage that the U.S. could have gained through course setup. The Europeans got hot on the greens, and the U.S. stalled out. Not to mention, the U.S. roster is littered with players who get better on difficult U.S. Open-style tests – Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Young, Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele, to name a few. This setup was the opposite.