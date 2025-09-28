Ryder Cup: Recap Sunday Singles at Bethpage
11 Min Read
Shane Lowry drains closing birdie putt to secure Ryder Cup for Europe
Written by Staff
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Europe survived the American comeback on Sunday to win the Ryder Cup for the first time on foreign soil since 2012. The Ryder Cup was initially retained after a birdie on the final hole by Shane Lowry to tie his match with Russell Henley, and extra half points were added by Robert MacIntyre and Tyrrell Hatton, who both tied their matches. Starting the day with hopes of the largest margin of victory in event history, the U.S. blitzed the board with red to push things down to the final four matches.
What would normally have been 12 Singles matches at Bethpage State Park instead were 11, after Team Europe announced that Viktor Hovland would be unable to play his match due to a neck injury that he aggravated on Saturday. His match with Harris English, whose name U.S. Captain Keegan Bradley put into an envelope to cover just such a contingency, was deemed a tie. That offered a half-point to each team, which brought the score to 12-5 in favor of Europe, needing just two points from the remaining 11 to retain the trophy.
The uphill battle facing the home team didn’t dissuade thousands from lining the opening holes Sunday on the Black Course, as Cameron Young and Justin Rose got things going in the opening match.
Read along for a recap of Sunday's incredible action:
Final score: Europe 15, U.S. 13
Match recaps
Match 17: Cameron Young (U.S.) def. Justin Rose (Europe), 1-up
The first match of Sunday came down to a nail-biting finish. Young, one of the U.S. Team's top scorers this week, held the early lead and put the pedal down to go 3-up on the back nine over Rose, Team Europe's seven-time Ryder Cupper. Rose fought back with three birdies in four holes to tie the match before Young made a 10-foot putt on No. 18 to win, 1-up.
Match 18: Justin Thomas (U.S.) def. Tommy Fleetwood (Europe), 1-up
Thomas took down Team Europe's winningest player this week, battling early blue from Fleetwood with three consecutive birdies on the back nine to flip it to red and draining an 11-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to seal the U.S. Team's second point.
Match 19: Bryson DeChambeau (U.S) ties Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe)
What once was a 5-up lead through seven holes in favor of Fitzpatrick dwindled all the way down to level after DeChambeau charged late in the match to claw his way back. Fitzpatrick's struggles coming down the stretch only compounded the trouble, but closing pars for both players was enough to seal a tie, earning both players half a point and bringing Europe closer to victory.
Match 20: Scottie Scheffler (U.S.) def. Rory McIlroy (Europe), 1-up
A highly anticipated slugfest between two of the best golfers in the world delivered as the hard-fought battle everyone assumed it would be, flipping back and forth throughout the day with no player holding more than a 1-up lead at any given point. A birdie at the 14th put Scheffler in the driver’s seat coming down the stretch, and a par on the 18th was enough for Scheffler to earn his first point of the week and help the U.S. Team continue an unprecedented Sunday comeback.
Match 21: Ludvig Åberg (Europe) def. Patrick Cantlay (U.S.), 2-up
Åberg sat in the driver’s seat for a majority of the day, leading in all but three holes. A Cantlay bogey at the 12th brought it to a 2-up lead, and pars by both players on the 17th was enough to secure a full point for Europe, bringing them on the precipice of victory.
Match 22: Xander Schauffele (U.S.) def. Jon Rahm (Europe), 4 and 3
Schauffele took down Euro-stalwart Rahm 4 and 3, handling one of Europe's strongest players with ease. The American turned the tide on the back nine, winning four holes in five to take down the Spaniard.
Match 23: J.J. Spaun (U.S.) def. Sepp Straka (Europe), 2 and 1
He won his national open, and then Spaun secured a vital Sunday point to put the U.S. in position to do the improbable. Battling back from 2-down to Straka, Spaun took control of the match on the back nine and added another point on the board at the par-3 17th to bring the Americans to double digits.
Match 24: Russell Henley (U.S.) ties Shane Lowry (Europe)
In what has been a close battle throughout the day, Lowry forfeited the lead to Henley with a par on the 13th but caught fire with his iron play coming down the stretch to put on pressure. He fought back from a 2-down deficit late in the match, and a clutch birdie putt on 18 by Lowry was enough to earn both players half a point and allowed Europe to reach the 14-point threshold to retain the Ryder Cup.
Match 25: Ben Griffin (U.S.) def. Rasmus Højgaard (Europe), 1-up
In yet another match decided on the 18th hole, Ryder Cup rookie Griffin held off fellow rookie Højgaard for his first full point of the week. After taking the lead with a birdie at the first, the score stayed red for all but five of the holes, and three pars coming down the stretch for Griffin were enough to seal a 1-up victory and add to the U.S. tally.
Match 26: Tyrell Hatton (Europe) ties Collin Morikawa (U.S.)
Hatton secured the clinching half-point for the Europeans, sending the squad into full celebration. Fittingly, it took place on the 18th green at Bethpage Black, with Hatton and Morikawa requiring the full length of the course in line with the marathon Sunday session. An incredible rally from the Americans came up just short, and Europe will take the Ryder Cup back home to Adare Manor for 2027.
Match 27: Robert MacIntyre (Europe) ties Sam Burns (U.S.)
The final match of the day was largely back-and-forth between the two anchor players, flipping from blue to red with no lead ever greater than 1-up. MacIntyre's struggles on 15 led to a double bogey and a 1-up lead for Burns that he maintained down the stretch, but a bogey on 18 evened the score, giving the final half a point for both sides.
Sunday Singles updates
5:58 p.m.: Hatton staves off Morikawa to tie their match and, finally, win the Cup outright for the Europeans. The blue-and-yellow clad players and fans break into a full celebration, likely a couple of hours later than they initially expected. MacIntyre would also tie his match with Burns to bring the event to a close with a final score of 15-13.
All the credit to the Americans for a Sunday rally of unfathomable proportions. After all the dust settled, Åberg is the only European to win a full point over all 11 Singles matches. Rory McIlroy achieves one of his career milestones and Luke Donald likely cements his place as one of, if not the, greatest European Captain of all time. While proud of his team's fight on Sunday, Keegan Bradley likely experiences a unique form of heartbreak as just a couple more points in the team sessions could have won the Cup.
5:38 p.m.: Dreams of a tie remain strong, as Griffin takes down Hojgaard for the Americans' sixth win of the session. While the Europeans begin to open libations around the 18th green, they would certainly prefer to officially win the Cup instead of merely retaining it. That fate will come down on MacIntyre and Hatton.
5:16 p.m.: After a miraculous shot from the fairway bunker on 18, Henley's birdie putt comes up just short. Lowry smells blood in the water and, after planting his approach inside of Henley's, coolly slides in the birdie to tie the match and secure the retaining point for Europe.
Starting the day with dreams of the biggest win in Cup history, the Americans fought more than valiantly to push this session to the absolute brink. With three matches to go, the U.S. can still tie the event, a miraculous result considering the score at the beginning of the day. Nevertheless, Luke Donald's squad will be the first team to retain the Cup on the road since the Europeans in 2012 at Medinah.
4:53 p.m.: Scheffler takes down McIlroy in the No. 1 vs No. 2 in the world heavyweight bout we all thought it would be. Somewhere, Keegan Bradley is retelling the story of the New England Patriots' 28-3 comeback in the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons, as the Americans now just need to win each of the final four matches to win the Ryder Cup.
4:45 p.m.: Two European totals hit the board as Åberg takes down Cantlay, for a full point and DeChambeau battles all the way back from 5-down to tie his match with Fitzpatrick. This brings the European total to 13.5, just one half away from tying the Cup and retaining.
4:35 p.m.: Things are seriously percolating on Long Island. Schauffele slays Rahm with holes to spare while Spaun and Henley extend their leads. Just as the roars subside, Fitzpatrick hits a weak approach into 18 and McIlroy wipes his tee shot into the bunkers. It's nothing less than an all-out collapse for the Europeans over the last 30 minutes.
4:27 p.m.: Thomas buries a deep putt to take down Fleetwood on the final hole in a similar scene to Young's victory.
DeChambeau steals a point from Fitzpatrick to tie their match heading into 18. The Americans currently lead in five of the last eight matches. It's a pipedream, but U.S. fans are beginning to do some extremely hopeful math.
4:12 p.m.: Young sinks a birdie from the fringe on 18 to take down Rose and put pressure on Fleetwood and Fitzpatrick in their matches. It's a heartwarming scene for Young, as the New York native takes down the seven-time Ryder Cupper in front of the largest grandstand at Bethpage Black.
Cameron Young drains birdie putt on final hole to win match at Ryder Cup
3:51 p.m.: The bottom half of the board looks superb for the Americans, leading or tied in all of the last six matches. The problem, however, is that it likely will not matter. Rose catches Young to tie the opening match with two to play, and DeChambeau trails Fitzpatrick 2-down with four to play. If Fleetwood remains tied with Thomas and puts a half point on the board, these first three results would secure the necessary two points for Europe to total 14 and retain the Cup.
It's a disheartening performance with context for the Americans. Had the U.S. captured just a couple of additional points instead of losing each of the four previous sessions, this could easily have been one of the more exciting finishes in Ryder Cup memory.
3:22 p.m.: The Americans continue to have some semblance of a pulse, leading five of the 11 matches into Sunday afternoon. Rose hit a miraculous recovery shot from the crowd to steal a hole from Young in the leading match, taking around 15 minutes to determine if he could get relief or not with a rules official, much to the dismay of Captain Bradley. Meanwhile, DeChambeau unleashed a flurry of emotion after a long-range birdie putt, only for Fitzpatrick to snuff out the fire with a putt of his own to preserve his 3-up lead.
2:50 p.m.: A few fumbles by the Europeans and clutch putts by the Americans – including birdie putts by Thomas to get back to even, Morikawa to take a 1-up lead and Young to go 3-up – have represented a tide shift in favor of the U.S. Team. Additionally, McIlroy missed a bogey putt at the par-4 10th to go down 1-down to Scheffler. How far it will stretch is to be determined, but positive signs are being shown for the Americans.
2:30 p.m.: Despite going 5-down through seven holes, DeChambeau rolled in two consecutive birdie putts to cut into Fitzpatrick's lead, giving Fitzpatrick a 3-up lead at the turn.
2:00 p.m.: A dart from Griffin at the par-3 third sets up his second birdie in his opening three holes and a 2-up lead over fellow Ryder Cup rookie Højgaard. Griffin, Young and Schauffele are currently the only three Americans with outright leads in Singles, a far cry from the Sunday charge they need to mount to overcome the massive deficit the U.S. Team began the day with.
1:25 p.m.: After taking an early 2-down deficit to Fleetwood, Thomas holed out from 84 yards for eagle on the par-4 sixth, igniting the crowd at Bethpage Black and shrinking the deficit on what is sure to be a must-win match for the U.S.
1:10 p.m.: A tough three-putt from Rahm on the opening hole gives an early advantage to Schauffele, but in a sea of blue, the U.S. is in desperate need for more matches to flip.
1 p.m.: Facing European stalwart McIlroy, Scheffler misses the green on the second hole. He gets a little too far under his chip and can't chip it in for par. McIlroy rolls in a birdie to take a 1-up lead on Scheffler.
12:30 p.m.: Adding more much-needed momentum for the United States, DeChambeau begins his Singles match against Europe's Fitzpatrick with a 351-yard drive that almost makes the green. Despite the electric start, he misses his birdie putt, leading to the first bit of blue on the leaderboard after Fitzpatrick knocks in his putt for a birdie.
12:15 p.m.: Young, playing in the first Sunday Singles match against Rose, electrifies the American crowd by draining a 25-foot opening birdie to put some red on the board early for the U.S. Team. Although the road to a potential comeback is arduous, early momentum for the U.S. side is exactly what's needed.
PGATOUR.COM's Amanda Cashman, Alistair Cameron, Stephanie Royer and Jimmy Reinman contributed to this report.