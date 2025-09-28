Ryder Cup: Recap Sunday Singles at Bethpage

A highly anticipated slugfest between two of the best golfers in the world delivered as the hard-fought battle everyone assumed it would be, flipping back and forth throughout the day with no player holding more than a 1-up lead at any given point. A birdie at the 14th put Scheffler in the driver’s seat coming down the stretch, and a par on the 18th was enough for Scheffler to earn his first point of the week and help the U.S. Team continue an unprecedented Sunday comeback.