Luke Donald uses small details to cement Ryder Cup legacy

But he also left no stone unturned, both in leading the team to victory in Italy and in his pursuit to build on that effort this week. Donald had five vice captains at his disposal but admitted that he leaned a little harder on Edoardo Molinari than the others, as the Italian has become the de facto data strategist in finding the tiniest edge for the blue and yellow. That included moves like pairing fiery Viktor Hovland with soft-spoken Robert MacIntyre, and allowing Rahm to get the best out of Sepp Straka.