Golf became sideshow to intense atmosphere at Ryder Cup

The Ryder Cup has become ripe for barbs thrown toward the visiting team, feeding into the worst impulses of the patriotic competition that pits one country against another continent. Bethpage Black is a unique venue to pull it out of the crowd. New York is a haven of prestigious golf, from Shinnecock Hills to National Golf Links of America to Friar’s Head to Maidstone, but Bethpage Black holds a particular piece of New York’s heart. It’s public, open, and ready to host anyone who wants it bad enough to camp out overnight. It’s a piece of New York, and a piece of New Yorkers. And this week, they’ve watched the away team tear their course apart while their fellow Americans struggle to keep up.