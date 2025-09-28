Scottie Scheffler calls Ryder Cup struggles one of ‘lowest moments’ of career

“The guys on this team, this is a really special group of guys. We have a special captain, and I was proud to be standing there fighting with these guys today,” Scheffler said. “I think it showed a lot about our team. I think it showed a lot about the job all these guys did to put us in a position to succeed.“I can't tell you how much fun it was watching Bryson in front of me, hitting those putts coming back from 5-down, walking down 17 and seeing JT hole the putt, walking down 16, hearing the roar for Cam (Young).