Scottie Scheffler calls Ryder Cup struggles one of ‘lowest moments’ of career
Scottie Scheffler responds with huge birdie putt at Ryder Cup
Written by Paul Hodowanic
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – Scottie Scheffler’s 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.
The world No. 1 began the week with such promise and an equal amount of expectations. Yet after two days, it had become “one of the lowest moments of my career.”
That fact was difficult for Scheffler to process as he described his emotions on Sunday following his Singles victory against Rory McIlroy. It proved to be Scheffler’s only point this week, as he went 0-4 in the first four sessions in a Ryder Cup that the U.S. lost by a narrow margin, 15-13.
“I think it's hard to put into words how much it hurts to lose all four matches,” Scheffler said. “To have the trust of my captains and teammates to go out there and play all four matches and lose all four, it's really hard to put into words how much that stings and hurts.”
The role as the U.S. Team’s best player is a heavy burden to carry, one that’s historically tough to embrace. Tiger Woods was the chief culprit of that phenomenon, losing seven of his eight Ryder Cups with a career record of 13-21-3. And since 1999, the top-ranked player on either the U.S. or European team had only won 38% of their Ryder Cup matches.
Scheffler’s week was a continuation of that trend. It didn’t make it any less shocking.
For much of the Ryder Cup, Scheffler didn’t resemble the player who won six times this season, including two majors, and hadn’t finished outside the top eight of a tournament since March. In a year that’s been defined by Scheffler’s putting improvements, he reverted to the putter that caused so many great ball-striking weeks to be wasted.
Whether it was pressure or poor form, Scheffler’s afflictions led to jarring results. Scheffler and Russell Henley were dispatched quickly on Friday morning, losing 5 and 3 in Foursomes that felt eerily similar to Scheffler’s gaudy 9-and-7 loss in Foursomes two years ago in Rome. The duo lost again Saturday morning in a much more competitive match that lasted until the 18th hole. Trailing 1 down on the closing hole, Scheffler hit a poor wedge from the fairway that effectively ended the hope of a tie. Notably, Scheffler and Henley swapped which holes they teed off from for the second match, which their caddies suggested.
Four-ball didn’t go much better, losing alongside J.J. Spaun on Friday before a change of plans put Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau together for the final team session. With Keegan Bradley hoping that the powerhouse duo could spark at least a bit of momentum, Scheffler and DeChambeau instead failed to reach the 17th hole, losing 3 and 2 to a red-hot Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose.
Scheffler’s disappointing performance only worsened his national team competition record. He’s 3-6-3 in three Ryder Cup appearances and 6-11-4 overall when including the Presidents Cup.
Scheffler didn’t admit to feeling any additional pressure to perform because of his stature in the sport, but he certainly felt disappointment at not contributing. He finally got a point on the board in singles, beating McIlroy 1-up in a match that was critical to the U.S. Team’s late charge.
Highlights | Day 3 | Ryder Cup
“The guys on this team, this is a really special group of guys. We have a special captain, and I was proud to be standing there fighting with these guys today,” Scheffler said. “I think it showed a lot about our team. I think it showed a lot about the job all these guys did to put us in a position to succeed.“I can't tell you how much fun it was watching Bryson in front of me, hitting those putts coming back from 5-down, walking down 17 and seeing JT hole the putt, walking down 16, hearing the roar for Cam (Young).
“I can't tell you how much I needed these guys this week, and it's just a really special group. It was probably one of the lowest moments of my career, but it turned out to be one of the most special just because I've got great friends in this room and I was really proud to be battling with these guys for three days.”