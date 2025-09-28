Keegan Bradley calls for injury rule change after narrow U.S. defeat at Ryder Cup

This was the fourth time in Ryder Cup history that the rule has come into play, and the first since 1993. In three of the four instances, the injured player was European: Mark James in 1979, Sam Torrance in 1993 and Hovland. The lone American injury came in 1991 (Steve Pate). This was the first time that a Ryder Cup that included an injury concession ended with a European win.