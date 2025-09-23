Ryder Cup opening ceremony rescheduled with inclement weather looming
1 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. – The opening ceremony of the Ryder Cup has been rescheduled due to anticipated inclement weather.
Originally planned for Thursday afternoon, the opening ceremony will now take place on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET to avoid weather that threatens to affect the event. The pre-show will begin at 3 p.m., both airing on GOLF Channel.
The PGA of America’s official forecast released Tuesday called for up to 0.75” of rain on Thursday. Periods of rain are expected throughout the day, along with the potential for a few embedded thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Captains Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald will announce Friday morning's Foursomes pairings as planned at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Ryder Cup+ ticket holders for Thursday will now be admitted both Wednesday and Thursday.
The weather could be a storyline of this year’s Ryder Cup. There’s a chance of rain every day, according to the official forecast.
“Rain will persist overnight into Friday morning with isolated thunderstorms remaining possible. Instability should weaken by Friday afternoon, with showers also diminishing to a scattered coverage,” per the forecast. “Forecast confidence remains lower for the weekend, but currently anticipate that a few showers will remain possible Saturday afternoon before becoming isolated for Sunday.”